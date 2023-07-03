Columbus Educator Jason Rawls Builds Hip-Hop Studies at Ohio State

Donna Marbury

Columbus Monthly

The same way a DJ mixes new rhymes over old-school breakbeats, Jason Rawls blends hip-hop with education. “That was the goal from the start. I was trying to do this, but I didn’t know how it would end up,” says Rawls, who was named in May an assistant professor at Ohio State University in the Department of African American and African Studies and the School of Music. Known as J Rawls in music circles, he is building one of the nation’s first collegiate-level hip-hop studies programs, with a goal to launch in spring 2024.

“We will have programs in beat-making and deejaying, but also things about the culture, like digging in the crates. That’s a part of methodological research,” says Rawls, who starts with OSU this August. He says the program will begin as a minor, with plans to develop it into a major in the coming years. “We’re going to really dive into what hip-hop culture is and excavate it.”

Over the past 20 years, Rawls has pursued his two passions of hip-hop and education, spending late nights looking for the right sample among his walls of vinyl, while also coordinating conferences and speaking engagements on his new teaching techniques. “There was a time where I was teaching but also still deejaying for Ghostface [of Wu-Tang Clan] in Europe. So there’s always been this mesh,” Rawls says. “That’s why I always wanted to combine them, because it’s who I am.”

At the beginning of his career, Rawls was a computer programmer, but he quickly realized that education was more engaging and impactful when he started teaching elementary school in 2002. “I realized that education was the thing for me,” says Rawls, who earned a master’s degree in education at Ashland University in 2006.

As Rawls was finding joy in the classroom during the day, he was spending his nights in his home studio, crafting some of underground hip-hop’s most unique songs. Rawls produced the beloved “Brown Skin Lady” by powerhouse duo Black Star, featuring Mos Def and Talib Kweli. He has toured Europe and Asia as a DJ with several hip-hop artists and has produced or performed music with the Beastie Boys, Slum Village, 9th Wonder, King Combs, Del the Funky Homosapien, Domo Genesis of the Odd Future collective, Sadat X, Count Bass D, Grand Agent, J-Live and Us3 and many others.

“I did a tour in Reykjavík, Iceland, and met some of the most hip-hop people I have ever seen in my life. That let me know that hip-hop has nothing to do with just being Black or any race. This is a way of life,” Rawls says.

He launched Polar Entertainment in 2005 and has released more than 20 full-length projects, including the jazz-hop live music album called The Liquid Crystal Project; a neo-soul group featuring singers Aloe Blacc and Eric Roberson; and several duet-style projects with singers and rappers across genres and continents.

As his love for teaching and making music simultaneously grew, Rawls says he never shared his globetrotting deejaying gigs with his students. “I thought it would be a distraction. I thought it would be more, ‘Ooh, tell me about this,’ rather than me trying to teach them,” Rawls says. “I gradually started to realize the main thing I had in common with my students was hip-hop. And not just music but the culture. It was the way they would have their shoes or the way they would tip their hat to the side. I was thinking, ‘I do the same thing.’”

He began using hip-hop’s cultural elements—clothes, slang and music—to create bonds with his students. Rawls says he rarely dealt with disciplinary issues. “My students would come to me, have conversations and respect me because I showed respect to them and their culture,” Rawls says.

In 2017, Rawls earned a doctorate in education from Ohio University. For 15 years, he taught in Columbus City Schools. While there, he also worked as an adjunct at Tiffin University for six years. After a guest lecture at Ohio University’s Patton College of Education, the school asked him to help create the Brothers RISE project to get more Black men in the education field.

“As teachers, we have to reinvent how we teach. I’m a firm believer that we can’t teach our kids the same way that we were taught. I’ve been doing professional developments all around the country with teachers showing them how to use the tactics that I was doing at Columbus City Schools,” Rawls says. “I’m showing teachers how to be their authentic selves.”

Teaching college students inspired Rawls to write “Youth Culture Power” in 2019, a book that outlines his hip-hop education program. He co-wrote the book with John Robinson, a New Jersey-based rapper and teacher. The duo has also collaborated on a jazz/hip-hop album called The 1960’s Jazz Revolution Again that they released in 2009.

“You don’t have to be a hip-hop producer, a DJ or a rapper to do this. In fact, it works better if you’re not because it gives the kids a chance to share their culture and let them teach you a little bit,” Rawls says.

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.