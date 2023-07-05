What Italian Film Director Dario Argento Taught an OSU Architect

Unlike most modern architects, Erik Herrmann embraces color. That means the Ohio State assistant architecture professor often must look beyond his chosen field to find inspiration. At the suggestion of a former colleague, Herrmann turned to the bloody and brilliant films of Italian director Dario Argento. “And I was hooked pretty quickly,” Herrmann says.

In July, the Wexner Center for the Arts will launch Retrospective: Dario Argento, a film series that features 11 of the horror master’s works. At a July 13 screening, Herrmann will introduce “Deep Red,” Argento’s over-the-top 1975 murder mystery. An early scene occurs in a theater draped in a deep red curtain. “It feels like the color is coming out of the screen at you,” Herrmann says. “It almost becomes like the material isn’t velvet or fabric; the material is color.” A similar phenomenon occurs with the closing shot—the face of protagonist Marcus Daly (David Hemmings) reflected in a pool of blood (photo above). “And in between, red appears over and over and really becomes an important psychological driver of the movie’s plot,” Herrmann says.

In his practice, Herrmann creates experimental and temporary environments, including some with immersive color, much like Argento’s stunning cinematic images. And the architect strives to mimic Argento’s mastery of color on a technical and psychological level. “Just watching someone work masterfully with color is really inspiring,” Herrmann says.

Retrospective: Dario Argento runs from July 6–Aug. 17 at the Wexner Center for the Arts.

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.