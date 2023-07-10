The Community Couture of Columbus Fashion Council’s Jana Al-Akhras

Brittany Moseley

From her job as an immigration lawyer to her role as board secretary for the Columbus Fashion Council, Jana Al-Akhras prioritizes community, advocacy and representation. The Columbus native has built a sizable following on Instagram sharing everything from her wedding and outfits of the day to her activism work and her experiences as an Arab woman in predominantly white spaces. We spoke to Al-Akhras about her work as a lawyer, the local issues on her radar and the community aspect of fashion.

Did you know you wanted to go into law when you started college? I think so. Social justice was really heavily prevalent in our household. It was like the North Star of everything that we pretty much did as a family. One of my earliest memories with my dad was going to a “stop the killing in Kosovo” protest. It was very much like, your job here on this earth is to be a steward of social justice. I think as I got older, the idea of what I would do career-wise naturally transitioned into law, because I couldn’t think of anything that was more advocate-focused.

Another interest of yours is fashion. How did that start for you? Being someone who wears hijab, fashion is a really important part of my self-expression, because I feel like my hijab enters the room before I do a lot of the time. When I walk into a space, I want to be very clear about what image you’re receiving of me. And that’s not just what’s on my head; that incorporates everything.

What does your work with the Columbus Fashion Council look like? The work that we focus on is really about platforming designers [and] artists and making Columbus a place that’s fashion-friendly. Because the flagship event is Fashion Week Columbus, and that happens once a year, I think people see the organization as something very vanity oriented. But I think if you look at the programming throughout the year, and you look at the fact that it’s a nonprofit, and you look at the fact that [with] the money that’s being raised, we make sure that there’s a CCAD scholarship every single year for some graduating senior so they can start their collection—the organization is so heavily involved in making sure that people who want to access resources can access those resources and make Columbus a far more diverse place.

It sounds like outside of your job, you’re fairly involved in organizing. In the course of human history, the only thing that we really have a say over is not turning a blind eye to injustices as they’re happening. People deserve the dignity of their stories and their struggles not being forgotten or being dismissed or pushed aside. Obviously, not every single person can organize in the activist fashion that people do. But you can give money. You can support homegrown organizations. There’s a lot of really smart people doing a lot of good in this community, and they can always use resources. That’s where money should be going. That’s what we should be doing. Community action.

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.