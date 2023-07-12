Lost Columbus: Why Franklin County Razed its Grand Old Courthouse in 1974

Jeff Darbee

Settlement of what would become greater Columbus began in 1797 with the establishment of Franklinton on the west side of the Scioto River. In the Ohio statehood year of 1803, Franklin County was set up, named for (who else?) Benjamin Franklin. Five years later came the construction of a courthouse in Franklinton, which remained the county seat until Columbus gained that honor in 1824. Instead of a new courthouse, however, the county built a wing at the rear of the 1820 United States Courthouse on Capitol Square along High Street. It wasn’t until 1840 that Franklin County once again had its own home. Sporting a row of columns, a gable roof and a domed tower, the two-story courthouse dominated the southeast corner of Mound and South High streets for more than four decades.

As Columbus grew in size and population, the time came for a new building, spurred also by an 1879 fire. The county turned to architect George H. Maetzel, known for his mastery of the French Second Empire style of architecture. Recognizable for its heavy ornamentation, varied window shapes, columns and pediments, mansard roofs and prominent clock towers, this style was popular for late-19th century public buildings, houses and commercial blocks. (Maetzel also designed the Allen, Madison and Shelby county courthouses in the same style.)

Built between 1885 and 1887, the new courthouse replaced the old one at the southeast corner of Mound and High and nearly filled the block. Massive and commodious as it was, it lasted fewer than 90 years. In the mid-20th century, other county buildings in modern styles began filling in both sides of High Street down to Fulton, and the old courthouse looked increasingly out of place. A well-meaning but unfortunate 1950s alteration replaced the mansard roof and clock tower with a grotesque, boxy third floor of which the entire county should have been embarrassed. Demolition came in 1974, and four years later, the site was reborn as Dorrian Commons Park, named for a late and well-known county commissioner. In 2018, the park was fenced off and remains so today, its site proposed for the fifth Franklin County courthouse.

This story is from the July 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.