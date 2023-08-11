With Scott Woods and Steve Abbott Stepping Back, a New Open Mic Scene Emerges

Mandy Shunnarah

Columbus is a poet’s town, thanks in no small part to Steve Abbott and Scott Woods, two mainstays of the city’s open mic scene. Abbott ran the Poetry Forum for nearly four decades, with the final event occurring in July, while Woods was the force behind Writers’ Block for nearly a quarter century. In recent months, however, both have stepped away from their long-running events, creating major voids. Luckily, others have emerged in their absence.

“Open mic spaces are important for making poetry the focal point—not just poetry’s words, but its raw energy, its sincerity,” says Travis McClerking, one of the organizers of the Poetry Cauldron open mic. “We provide a cornerstone for [the] community—a place where people can discuss their perspective and be supported in doing so.”

The Poetry Cauldron is the de facto spiritual successor of Woods’ Writers’ Block, which the poet, essayist and Columbus Monthly contributor ended in December 2022 to focus on other artistic endeavors. The new event, founded by a group of Writers’ Block regulars, began in January and has since taken over Writers’ Block’s venue and time slot—every Wednesday at Kafe Kerouac at 8 p.m. It’s $5 at the door to attend (and perform if you’re feeling brave).

Unlike Writers’ Block, however, the Poetry Cauldron features a rotating cast of hosts. “Many of the poets from Writer’s Block have returned, but many more are fresh faces,” McClerking says. “More than us hosts, these poets are who make the show. And they make for a raucous show. When it’s time for a poet who’s never read before to get onstage, there is electricity in the air.”

More Poetry Events

These four Central Ohio venues also host recurring literary gatherings.

Wild Goose Creative

This Franklinton arts venue is home to a poetry open mic, hosted by local publisher Secret Midnight Press, on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.

Freedom a la Cart

Black Women Rise Poetry Collective meets at the café on the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. for an open mic to share poems, as well as music and storytelling.

Westerville Public Library

Westerville Poetry Group opens with a discussion about a poetic topic at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month before flowing into an open mic.

The Olde Oak

The Olde Towne East bar offers an open mic every Monday at 8 p.m. that also welcomes spoken word, music and comedy.

