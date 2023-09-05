‘King Coal’ Documentary Exploring Legacy of Appalachian Mining Coming to the Wexner Center

Peter Tonguette

Columbus Monthly

West Virginia-raised documentarian Elaine McMillion Sheldon counts four generations of coal miners in her family. Her father recently retired from the industry; her brother and numerous male cousins still work in it.

“Coal just naturally became part of our story because that was the only work where we lived,” says Sheldon, who now lives in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sheldon is a miner of sorts, too. As a filmmaker, she mines for truth. Her past films include 2020’s “Tutwiler,” about incarcerated women who become mothers during their prison terms, and 2018’s “Recovery Boys,” about the opioid epidemic. In her newest film, Sheldon turns her lens on coal and the communities in Appalachia it once sustained. “King Coal” will be shown Sept. 8 at the Wexner Center for the Arts with the filmmaker in attendance.

Sheldon describes the film as a stark departure from her previous works, which were filmed in an observational, cinéma verité style. “This is the first film I’ve actually written a voice-over narration [for],” says Sheldon, who reads the narration herself. “I was a little scared to tell this story—how to tell it well, how to be both loving and critical, how to push us in a place that’s forward-focused rather than just dwelling upon the sins of the past.”

Indeed, much of “King Coal” reveals how residents of coal-driven cities and towns have absorbed the industry into their daily existence. The film shows coal-themed 5Ks and a Queen Coal pageant. These scenes aren’t presented humorously; rather, they make a serious point about how communities remain attached to an industry that once defined them.

“I wouldn’t say this film is pro-coal, and I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s anti-coal, either,” says Sheldon, who further deepened her portrait by using devices not common in traditional documentaries, including poetic photography and a complex soundscape. The filmmaker also made the bold choice to “cast” two local girls who could serve as entry points for the audience; the girls were filmed talking about coal, and in settings that reflected the industry.

Sheldon also blurred the lines of conventional documentary filmmaking by arranging a quasi-funeral for coal. “I just invited 70 people all across the state to come and give their own eulogies to King Coal,” she says. “They were directed to wear black, come to this hill and carry a casket up, and we had a song that was written for it. But other than that, we let the cameras roll and people just did what they did.”

“King Coal” is one of a number of provocative documentaries to be shown this season at the Wex, which, from Oct. 26-30, will present its annual festival of nonfiction film, “Unorthodocs.” Highlights this year include Zelimir Zilnik’s “Logbook Serbistan,” about the European migrant crisis (Oct. 28); Cecilia Aldarondo’s “You Were My First Boyfriend,” offering a view of the filmmaker’s high school days (Oct. 28); and Brian Becker and Marley McDonald’s “Time Bomb Y2K,” about the internet panic of the late ’90s (Oct. 29).

This story is from Falls Arts Guide in the September 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.