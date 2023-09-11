CULTURE & TRAVEL
Ranking Recent Clintonville Neighborhood Controversies from Funny to Foolish
From deer and kangaroos to rain gardens and turn lanes, this north Columbus neighborhood gets riled up on the regular.
Joel Oliphint
Columbus Monthly
Clintonvillians love to raise a ruckus almost as much as they love yoga and “Coexist” bumper stickers. Sometimes, the gripes are valid; other times, it’s hard not to laugh. Here’s a ranking of issues that have rankled this North Columbus neighborhood, including the most recent flashpoint: deer.
This story is from the September 2023 issue of Columbus Monthly.