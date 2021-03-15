Columbus Caterer Offers Venue Discounts

Dana Randall

For the last year, many couples have had to deal with rescheduling and replanning their weddings due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In response, Cameron Mitchell Premier Events is offering an incredible 50 percent off venue rentals through March 2022 for new bookings. The catering arm of Columbus’ own Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has three exclusive venues: The Ivory Room in the Miranova building Downtown, The Terrace in the Short North and The Exchange in Dublin’s Bridge Park development.

“We have open dates for 2021 … so if people would like to have a safe, fun celebration or corporate event, the venue space is there,” says Melissa Johnson, vice president of Cameron Mitchell Premier Events. “Knowing it's tough times for everyone, we'd like to extend our 50 percent off venue rental offer through March 2022. This way, people know we're trying to work with them to make the space affordable, with safety measures in place that go above and beyond CDC guidelines.”

This deal will be especially helpful for couples who may have lost deposits or other nonrefundable payments on events that had to be canceled due to gathering restrictions put in place by Gov. Mike DeWine in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Now, more than ever, the Cameron Mitchell team is committed to helping its clients host a safe event without compromising quality. The brand’s stunning venues are spacious and can be set up to create a socially distanced gathering that still feels intimate and comfortable for groups of various sizes.

All onsite staff are required to wear masks or face coverings, undergo regular temperature checks and COVID-19 symptom screening prior to entering any event space, and maintain the highest standards for cleanliness and disinfection to ensure the safest service and event possible.

Specialty offerings have been expanded to include dedicated Kosher and gluten-friendly teams upon request.

A full venue list is available on the Cameron Mitchell Premier Events website. For inquiries, call 614-848-4700 or email cateringrequest@cameronmitchell.com.