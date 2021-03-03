Event Alert: Free Venue Showcase This Weekend

Marlie Griffith

Head to Phenix Banquet Center from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, for a free event that allows couples to explore the venue’s one-of-a-kind amenities. Staff at Phenix hope to ease the stress of planning your wedding by offering inspiration and booking opportunities from on-site wedding professionals such as event planners, florists, photographers, caterers and DJs.

The banquet center offers an array of spaces: the elegant Athena Ballroom, the rustic Apollo Lounge, the contemporary Atlas Hall, a large outdoor space and two parlors, which serve as geting-ready rooms for couples and their wedding parties.

The showcase will also include a mini photoshoot for couples by Toni Creamer Photography with the site’s iconic Royal Chariot, plus a raffle for an hourlong use of the chariot for photos on the winner’s wedding day at Phenix.

Phenix Banquet Center is committed to maintaining a safe event. Hand sanitizer will be provided, and all attendees will be required to wear masks. Restrooms will be unavailable during the event.

The showcase and on-site parking are free, but registration is required to help control the number of attendees for safety reasons. Claim your spot at eventbrite.com/e/wedding-showcase-spring-2021-tickets-136850460411.