Sale Alert: Wish Upon a Wedding Gowns

Dana Randall

This weekend, Wish Upon a Wedding (which we covered in a recent issue ) is having a Dress Dash sale to liquidate its Central Ohio warehouse in anticipation of a move to Chicago. Typically priced at $100 a dress, the organization will be allowing shoppers 30 minutes to browse and collect any items they can carry out of the store for $100 total. (Fitting rooms will not be available.)

The sale will take place this Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Credit cards, cash and Venmo will be accepted. "We're so excited to give future brides a chance to get the dress of their dreams for a fraction of the cost of most wedding dresses,” says Lindsay Mackey, president of Wish Upon a Wedding. “This sale not only lets us do that, but also provides an essential fundraising opportunity for Wish Upon a Wedding so we can continue to provide weddings to those facing end-of-life or life-altering circumstances." All proceeds from the sale support the 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s mission.

The sale includes brands like Tadashi, Willowby, Watters, Jenny Yoo, Amsale, Needle and Thread, Katie May, Hailey Paige, BHLDN and more. Shoppers will find a wide range of styles, colors and sizes. Those looking for bridal, bridesmaid and special occasion dresses will find options to suit any style, too.

Accessories are also up for grabs and include a selection of shoes, jewelry, veils, capes, belts, tops and skirts, as well as a few fur stoles—perfect for those Central Ohio winters (or, let’s face it, springs and autumns, too).