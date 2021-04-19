Locally Made Wedding Cakes Inspired by a New Venue

The Fives near Downtown Columbus and Grandview served as inspiration for seven Central Ohio wedding cakes.

Emma Frankart Henterly
Columbus Monthly
Kittie’s Cakes—recently acquired by The Fives’ parent company, Together & Company—opted for an ombre motif in buttercream, set off by fresh herbs and flowers, for its rooftop confection.

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, originally published in December 2020. 

In a year unlike any other, we think it’s important to celebrate a win when we find it. Case in point: The Fives opened this year between Downtown and Grandview despite the global pandemic, and its beauty is something to behold. That’s why we asked seven local bakers to take inspiration from the diverse backdrops at the chic venue, which boasts a rooftop terrace in addition to a grand ballroom and lovely little mezzanine. Bakers brought their own cake stands and florals; linens from Event Source completed each look.

Sue Larson of Le Gateau hand-painted tiers of an otherwise white fondant cake; she also handcrafted the sugar flowers that adorn it.
A delicate floral overlay on the fondant of this cake contrasts with three-dimensional sugar flowers in Miam Cakes’ creation; the pastel hues pop against this similarly patterned wallpaper.
An art deco aesthetic in one of the wedding party dressing rooms inspired the gold motifs of Short North Piece of Cake’s design.
Jan Kish La Petite Fleur used edible gold paint on sugar “crystals” to evoke the feeling of a chandelier.
To echo the crystal chandeliers hanging above the ballroom, Capital City Cakes incorporated rhinestone decals and ribbon into its design.
Our CupCakery’s stunning spheres not only defy gravity, they also pair perfectly with the lines of this wooden wall on the terrace.