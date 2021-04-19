Locally Made Wedding Cakes Inspired by a New Venue

This story first appeared in the spring/summer 2021 issue of Columbus Weddings, originally published in December 2020.

In a year unlike any other, we think it’s important to celebrate a win when we find it. Case in point: The Fives opened this year between Downtown and Grandview despite the global pandemic, and its beauty is something to behold. That’s why we asked seven local bakers to take inspiration from the diverse backdrops at the chic venue, which boasts a rooftop terrace in addition to a grand ballroom and lovely little mezzanine. Bakers brought their own cake stands and florals; linens from Event Source completed each look.