The State of Weddings in Central Ohio

Recently, the staff at B3 Event Management reached out to see if I’d like to participate in a video series they were planning to launch. B3E jumped onto my radar in a big way when we featured one of their stunning events, Justin and Alekhya Shum’s 2019 wedding, in our spring/summer 2021 issue, so it was easy to say yes to the opportunity!

B3E specializes in Indian and South Asian weddings, though I think couples of any religious or ethnic background can benefit from the team’s expertise, attention to detail and flair for the dramatic. In the first video of the company’s Partner Spotlight series, I sit down with cofounder Chanakya “CG” Gandhi to talk about Columbus Weddings magazine, projects B3E has been working on, how weddings have changed in the pandemic and what they might look like after.