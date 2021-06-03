Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Lovely Arrows Designs

Shelley Mann

As a wedding and event coordinator, Kristin Baisden saw a huge need among clients for custom signage and calligraphy. She’d often offer to help her couples with signage, and in Lovely Arrow Designs, she’s found her groove with whimsical, hand-lettered wedding offerings.

“I don’t like doing cookie-cutter things. I like doing custom art,” Baisden says. “I want to incorporate something into each person’s event that represents them. I want to make it customized to them and give the event a little personality, too.”

Lovely Arrow offers wedding signs, place cards, menus, table numbers, seating charts, bar signs and more. In addition to being a talented calligrapher, Baisden is a hand-lettering artist, an illustrator and a designer, and can also do window art, mural art and illustrations. A favorite offering of late is custom maps, which can be included as part of a luxe invitation suite.

In the age of Pinterest, Baisden is always excited when she gets a client with a vision or theme that’s a little different from the current trends.

“I shine when you give me some parameters but let me be creative,” she says.

Baisden has always loved working with couples, dating back to when she was a wedding coordinator.

“This is the best day of their life, something they’ve dreamed about from the time they were little,” she says. “Weddings are the day that you get to be with literally every person you love. Everyone who means something to you gathers in one room, and that may not happen again in your life. Even just to be a small part of that is great for me.”

Her goal is to make each of her clients’ wedding days memorable and beautiful. Her hope, always, is that someone will choose to take the place cards or the hand-lettered menus home as a keepsake.

“I love making pretty things, and it’s always still a learning process,” Baisden says. “Practice makes perfect.”

Lovely Arrows Designs

lovelyarrows.com

614-512-4783

Originally published online Aug. 17, 2020