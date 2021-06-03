Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Pursuit

Shelley Mann

Pursuit prides itself on being a modern suit store with old-fashioned customer service. The goal, says owner Nate DeMars, is to make genuine connections with customers and to help them suit up for those milestone moments in life—including, of course, weddings.

“It’s always fun to learn more about our couples, their relationships, and to hear their vision for their wedding day,” DeMars says. “It’s an honor to be trusted for such an occasion.”

DeMars first envisioned a different type of suit store for a project during an entrepreneurship class at Ohio State, and the idea took on a life of its own.

“It was clear to me that most people were buying suits from stores not designed for them,” DeMars says, “and a more focused approach with high customer service and a reasonable price could really stand out.”

He launched Pursuit as a pop-up store at South Campus Gateway and now operates two physical locations, in the Short North and Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine. At Pursuit, the staff offer a streamlined selection of suits in modern styles and fits.

In addition to tailored-to-fit options, Pursuit can work with grooms to design a custom dream suit to reflect their personal aesthetic. The shop’s custom suit specialists can help advise on fabrics, colors and details to create an authentic, custom piece.

Pursuit strives to create an easy, affordable and fun shopping experience for couples of all types and to provide suits for those of all gender identities. This summer, the brand debuted a line of suiting tailored to fit women’s bodies in addition to its more traditional-fitting menswear.

“We make the experience and the look about you,” DeMars says. “So as you’re planning your wedding and you have a vision, we can help you get there—whether that’s a one-of-a-kind custom suit or a timeliness suit your wedding party can wear many times after the wedding day.”

Pursuit

937 N. High St., Columbus

pursuityourself.com

614-321-7848

Originally published online Aug. 17, 2020