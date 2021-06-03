Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Short North Piece of Cake

Rylan Lee

The wedding cake: one of the most evergreen icons of a wedding. Whether it’s adorned with traditional figurines of the married couple or following current trends of greenery, florals and the lot, the wedding cake is the centerpiece of any reception—in addition to the happy newlyweds, of course.

“The whole process of making an amazing cake for the most important day … that’s definitely my favorite [part of weddings],” reflects Kendall Jenfen, who works as the wedding cake specialist for the winner of our Best Baker: Cakes category, Short North Piece of Cake.

For 22 years, the bakeshop has been serving sweets out of its Short North storefront. And while Columbus’ bakeries present plenty of great options for wedding cakes, Short North Piece of Cake has proven to be the crème de la crème.

Owner Laura Harter, who took over the shop seven years ago, has a guess as to why her sweet staple of the Short North takes the cake. “I think it’s the quality of our work,” says Harter, “very keen, very neat.”

Jenfen agrees, crediting the business’ popularity to the staff’s firm commitment to serving their customers. “We just really try to go above and beyond for our clients,” she explains. Part of that commitment to customers, too, is a deep-seated belief that every couple deserves a cake. “We’re very inclusive; love is love. And we are in the Short North, so we’re very positive about that message,” she explains.

That personalization is also reflected in the bakery’s ability to fit a range of budgets: “I think that’s one thing that’s personal for us, too, that we can accommodate people if they want something really expensive … [or] something that’s smaller and still looks really nice,” Harter explains.

For the special day, Harter reminds customers to book a wedding cake or other wedding desserts six to nine months out. Any shorter and it becomes difficult to guarantee your weekend. Short North Piece of Cake offers a variety of options, from elaborate six-tier creations to basic two-tier confections with additional sheet cakes that can be served from the kitchen.

Short North Piece of Cake

772 N. High St., Columbus

shortnorthpieceofcake.com

614-421-0399

Originally published online Aug. 17, 2020