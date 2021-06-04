Set Your Wedding Invite Apart with a Wax Seal

Chaz McPeak

This story first appeared in the fall/winter 2020 issue of Columbus Weddings, which was published in August 2020.

One-of-a-kind flair is the name of the game for Christy Townsend, founder of bespoke stationery company The Paper Vow. Using a wide selection of colors, decorations and embellishments, Townsend creates custom wax seals that are always unique. Each handmade design elegantly elevates wedding invitations, favors and plenty more to a new level of high-end customization.

For those seeking something more budget-friendly, Townsend has developed a collection of premade seals in a variety of colors. They can be purchased in bulk, and each comes with a peel-and-stick adhesive on the back—perfect for the DIYer who wants to add a finer touch without breaking the bank.

In the end, Townsend uses her love of wax seals to make the wedding invitations of others more personal, unique and fun. “Little added details like wax seals can really elevate your wedding stationery across the board,” she says. “You deserve to feel elevated and luxurious for your special day, especially now more than ever!”

Self-adhesive wax seals are available in a variety of designs from The Paper Vow.