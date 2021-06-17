Columbus Weddings Marketplace

Beauty

PENZONE Salons + Spas 

penzonesalons.com 

614-418-5350 

Locations throughout Central Ohio 

Facebook Instagram  

We understand what it means to feel confident. Confidence is more than just beauty—it’s bold, yet timeless; smart, but never condescending. Our staff is committed to helping you uncover your confidence and live beautifully from the outside in.

Square One Salon and Spa

squareonesalon.com 

614-365-3333; 614-775-0505 

275 S. Fourth St., Columbus; 5485 New Albany Rd W, New Albany 

Facebook Instagram 

Square One is a full-service Aveda lifestyle salon and spa. We invite you to breathe, relax, rejuvenate and let us take care of you.

Cakes  

Capital City Cakes 

capitalcitycakesoh.com 

614-277-9338 

4009 Broadway, Grove City 

Facebook Twitter Instagram  

Capital City Cakes & Sweet Treats is a family-owned and -operated bakery and sweet shop that produces quality specialty cakes and baked goods.

Jan Kish La Petite Fleur 

jankish.com 

614-841-9794 

Facebook Instagram  

Jan Kish of La Petite Fleur is one of the leading cake designers in the country. From bejeweled hat boxes to edible tromp l’oeil, her confectionary masterpieces always taste as good as they look.

The Suisse Shop Bakery  

thesuisseshop.com 

614-846-5102  

2119 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus 

Facebook Instagram 

For nearly 40 years, The Suisse Shop has used the finest ingredients to produce desserts that are pleasing to the eye and the palate. We have been a source of joy and happiness at more than 4,000 weddings.

Caterers

Carfagna’s Catering 

carfagnasmarket.com 

614-846-6340 

1405 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus 

Facebook 

Proud to be one of Central Ohio's premier catering companies. The Carfagna's family has been preparing and serving delicious, homemade, quality catered meals for more than 30 years.

L.A. Catering 

la-catering.com 

614-358-5252 

670 Harmon Ave., Columbus 

Facebook Instagram 

L.A. Catering is a proud division of LifeCare Alliance; all profits from L.A. Catering are reinvested in LifeCare Alliance to support older adults, medically challenged and disabled individuals in Central Ohio. Choosing L.A. Catering for your wedding helps your community.  

Gowns

Dublin Bridal  

dublinbridal.com 

614-553-7146 

313 W. Bridge St., Dublin 

Facebook | Twitter Instagram Pinterest 

We have a dedicated team eager to help all brides-to-be find the gown of their dreams. We offer a private VIP experience to every bride. We offer a variety of designers, styles, sizes and customizations to make your gown unique.

Dublin Cleaners

dublincleaners.com 

614-335-9206 

6845 Caine Rd., Columbus 

Facebook Instagram Pinterest 

Dublin Cleaners is a dry cleaning, shirt laundry and home laundry "Fluff & Fold" service company specializing in wedding gown services. It is a member of The Association of Wedding Gown Specialists.

Twirl Bridal  

twirlbride.com 

419-674-4878 

101 N. Detroit St., Kenton

Jewelers

Alexander’s Jewelers 

alexanderscolumbus.com 

614-233-6666 

689 N. High St., Columbus 

Instagram 

This European-inspired jewelry boutique in the heart of the Short North specializes in engagement rings and high-end Swiss timepieces. 

Diamond Cellar  

diamondcellar.com 

614-336-4545 

6280 Sawmill Rd., Dublin  

Facebook Instagram Pinterest   

Established in 1947, Diamond Cellar Holdings is now one of the largest independent jewelry companies in the United States, with five stores located in Columbus.  

Worthington Jewelers 

worthingtonjewelers.com 

614-430-8800 

692 High St., Worthington 

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest  

Worthington Jewelers is where Columbus gets engaged. We invite you to shop local at our award-winning, family-owned jewelry store. Choose from more than 1,300 of the latest engagement and wedding rings, plus unlimited custom options.

Music 

D&M DJ Entertainment 

dandmdjentertainment.com 

614-604-9400 

Facebook Twitter 

Our staff has been DJing since 1982. Currently working with four entertainment agencies and networking with a list of DJs in Columbus.

Photographers 

Derk’s Works Photography 

derksworks.com 

614-887-7502 

Facebook Instagram 

Our photographic style is fueled by genuine authenticity; real moments of true emotion with soul, passion, living-poetry and heartfelt belly-laughs. It is our joy to create a body of work that will transport you back to that ocean of feeling.

Jessica Love Photography  

jessicalovephotography.com 

400-781-7210 

Facebook Instagram 

Wedding photography and storytelling for everyday moments, captured extraordinarily.

Nicole Dixon Photographic  

nicoledixon.com 

614-718-0892 

Facebook Instagram Pinterest 

I believe it is my gift to capture and share the everyday beauty of this world. With a quiet confidence, I will honestly portray your personality, relationships and emotions to preserve them as fine art for generations to come.  

Planners

Ashley Stephan Weddings & Events

ashleystephanweddings.com 

614-271-3333  

Facebook Twitter Instagram  

A full-service wedding and event planning company here to make your special celebration stress-free and unforgettable.

Bliss Honeymoons 

blisshoneymoons.com 

614-286-7799 

921 Chatham Lane, Suite 301 E, Columbus 

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest 

Bliss Honeymoons is an award-winning travel agency specializing in honeymoons, destination weddings, romantic getaways and memorable escapes. Bliss Honeymoons is located in Columbus, serving all couples nationwide.

Stationers

On Paper  

onpaper.com 

614-424-6617 

743 N. High St., Columbus 

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest 

An award-winning retailer offering the largest selection of specialty stationery in Columbus. For over 20 years, our independently owned shop has showcased luxurious stationery, exquisite wedding invitations and gifts—all selected and sourced for their exceptional quality and lasting beauty.

Venues  

The Athletic Club of Columbus 

accolumbus.com/weddings 

614-221-3344 

136 E. Broad St., Columbus 

Facebook Twitter Instagram 

At The Athletic Club of Columbus, we understand the importance of this extraordinary day. Our knowledgeable and dedicated staff, combined with the sheer beauty of our facilities, ensure your vision of elegance and style becomes an unforgettable reality.

The Barn at Stratford  

barnatstratford.org 

844-369-2276 

2690 Stratford Rd., Delaware  

Facebook Instagram 

The Barn at Stratford is a historic barn venue owned by The Delaware County Historical Society. This one-of-a-kind barn has flexible options to work with your style and budget.

Columbus Museum of Art  

columbusmuseum.org 

614-629-0325 

480 E. Broad St., Columbus  

Instagram 

Imagine your wedding taking place against the backdrop of some of the most beautiful works of art in the country—the Columbus Museum of Art offers just that. Located Downtown, CMA sets the stage for a one-of-a-kind wedding experience.

COSI 

cosi.org 

614-629-3135 

333 W Broad St, Columbus 

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest 

COSI features award-winning architecture, world-class exhibits and sweeping panoramic views of the Columbus skyline. Packages include an expansive menu with offerings for any style wedding, plus full-service bars, premium linen, custom lighting and interactive photo opportunities in our exhibits.

Darby House 

darbyhouse.com 

614-878-4527 

801 Darby Creek Dr., Galloway 

Facebook Twitter  

Located on a historic farm estate, Darby House transports you out of the city to 1,200 acres of serene, enchanting and secluded event space—all just 20 minutes from Downtown Columbus.

The FIG Room  

figroom.biz 

614-725-1212 

17 Brickel St., Columbus 

Facebook Instagram 

An intimate gathering place located in the Short North Arts District of Columbus, Ohio. With a combination of natural light, brick walls and concrete floors, The FIG Room offers a versatile space for any event.

Flora & Field  

floraandfield.com 

614-600-7819 

21748 Deer Creek Rd., Mount Sterling

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens 

fpconservatory.org 

614-715-8100 

1777 E. Broad St., Columbus 

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest 

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is the perfect place to host an event. From breathtaking venues, stunning décor and a variety of vendor options, you’ll leave your guests talking about a night (or day) they’ll never forget.

Jorgensen Farms 

jorgensen-farms.com 

614-855-2697 

5851 E. Walnut St., Westerville 

Facebook Instagram 

With two distinct event venues, 100 acres of organic farmland, a leading culinary program, and a plethora of floral and herb varieties, Jorgensen Farms is a place where life and love grow gracefully together in the Midwest.

New Era Golf 

neweragolf.com 

740-965-1215 

Enjoy the decadent feel of destination weddings, close to home, at this group’s public golf courses and event venues—Royal American Links, New Albany Links, Golf Club of Dublin, Clover Valley Golf Club, Bent Tree Golf Club and Glenross Golf Club.

NorthStar Golf Club 

thenorthstargolfclub.com 

740-965-3663 

1150 Wilson Rd., Sunbury 

Facebook Instagram  

NorthStar is a full-service facility, offering first-class service at an affordable price. With delicious food and beautiful views, we will turn your vision into a lasting impression. 

Ohio Statehouse 

ohiostatehouse.org 

614-466-2251 

1 Capitol Sq., Columbus

The Pavilion at Orchard View  

pavilionorchardview.com 

614-893-0080 

6259 Winchester Southern Rd., Stoutsville

Station 67 

facebook.com/station67oh 

614-481-8900 

379 W. Broad St., Columbus

Stuart’s Opera House  

stuartoperahouse.org 

740-753-1924 

53 Public Square, Nelsonville  

Facebook Twitter Instagram 

Stuart's Opera House is a historic venue with a variety of beautiful spaces to host your wedding or event. Now booking 2021 and beyond, with the ability to professionally livestream your wedding for all to enjoy.

Worthington Hills Country Club 

worthingtonhills.com 

614-885-9516 

920 Clubview Blvd. S, Columbus 

Facebook Instagram 

Our venue over looks our golf course, and there are windows surrounding the perimeter of the room to allow an abundance of natural light. Allow us to customize your special day.