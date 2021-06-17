Columbus Weddings Marketplace
Looking for a vendor? Start with our trusted advertising partners.
Beauty
PENZONE Salons + Spas
614-418-5350
Locations throughout Central Ohio
We understand what it means to feel confident. Confidence is more than just beauty—it’s bold, yet timeless; smart, but never condescending. Our staff is committed to helping you uncover your confidence and live beautifully from the outside in.
Square One Salon and Spa
614-365-3333; 614-775-0505
275 S. Fourth St., Columbus; 5485 New Albany Rd W, New Albany
Square One is a full-service Aveda lifestyle salon and spa. We invite you to breathe, relax, rejuvenate and let us take care of you.
Cakes
Capital City Cakes
614-277-9338
4009 Broadway, Grove City
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Capital City Cakes & Sweet Treats is a family-owned and -operated bakery and sweet shop that produces quality specialty cakes and baked goods.
Jan Kish La Petite Fleur
614-841-9794
Jan Kish of La Petite Fleur is one of the leading cake designers in the country. From bejeweled hat boxes to edible tromp l’oeil, her confectionary masterpieces always taste as good as they look.
The Suisse Shop Bakery
614-846-5102
2119 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus
For nearly 40 years, The Suisse Shop has used the finest ingredients to produce desserts that are pleasing to the eye and the palate. We have been a source of joy and happiness at more than 4,000 weddings.
Caterers
Carfagna’s Catering
614-846-6340
1405 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus
Proud to be one of Central Ohio's premier catering companies. The Carfagna's family has been preparing and serving delicious, homemade, quality catered meals for more than 30 years.
L.A. Catering
614-358-5252
670 Harmon Ave., Columbus
L.A. Catering is a proud division of LifeCare Alliance; all profits from L.A. Catering are reinvested in LifeCare Alliance to support older adults, medically challenged and disabled individuals in Central Ohio. Choosing L.A. Catering for your wedding helps your community.
Gowns
Dublin Bridal
614-553-7146
313 W. Bridge St., Dublin
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest
We have a dedicated team eager to help all brides-to-be find the gown of their dreams. We offer a private VIP experience to every bride. We offer a variety of designers, styles, sizes and customizations to make your gown unique.
Dublin Cleaners
614-335-9206
6845 Caine Rd., Columbus
Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest
Dublin Cleaners is a dry cleaning, shirt laundry and home laundry "Fluff & Fold" service company specializing in wedding gown services. It is a member of The Association of Wedding Gown Specialists.
Twirl Bridal
419-674-4878
101 N. Detroit St., Kenton
Jewelers
Alexander’s Jewelers
614-233-6666
689 N. High St., Columbus
This European-inspired jewelry boutique in the heart of the Short North specializes in engagement rings and high-end Swiss timepieces.
Diamond Cellar
614-336-4545
6280 Sawmill Rd., Dublin
Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest
Established in 1947, Diamond Cellar Holdings is now one of the largest independent jewelry companies in the United States, with five stores located in Columbus.
Worthington Jewelers
614-430-8800
692 High St., Worthington
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest
Worthington Jewelers is where Columbus gets engaged. We invite you to shop local at our award-winning, family-owned jewelry store. Choose from more than 1,300 of the latest engagement and wedding rings, plus unlimited custom options.
Music
D&M DJ Entertainment
614-604-9400
Our staff has been DJing since 1982. Currently working with four entertainment agencies and networking with a list of DJs in Columbus.
Photographers
Derk’s Works Photography
614-887-7502
Our photographic style is fueled by genuine authenticity; real moments of true emotion with soul, passion, living-poetry and heartfelt belly-laughs. It is our joy to create a body of work that will transport you back to that ocean of feeling.
Jessica Love Photography
400-781-7210
Wedding photography and storytelling for everyday moments, captured extraordinarily.
Nicole Dixon Photographic
614-718-0892
Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest
I believe it is my gift to capture and share the everyday beauty of this world. With a quiet confidence, I will honestly portray your personality, relationships and emotions to preserve them as fine art for generations to come.
Planners
Ashley Stephan Weddings & Events
614-271-3333
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
A full-service wedding and event planning company here to make your special celebration stress-free and unforgettable.
Bliss Honeymoons
614-286-7799
921 Chatham Lane, Suite 301 E, Columbus
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest
Bliss Honeymoons is an award-winning travel agency specializing in honeymoons, destination weddings, romantic getaways and memorable escapes. Bliss Honeymoons is located in Columbus, serving all couples nationwide.
Stationers
On Paper
614-424-6617
743 N. High St., Columbus
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest
An award-winning retailer offering the largest selection of specialty stationery in Columbus. For over 20 years, our independently owned shop has showcased luxurious stationery, exquisite wedding invitations and gifts—all selected and sourced for their exceptional quality and lasting beauty.
Venues
The Athletic Club of Columbus
614-221-3344
136 E. Broad St., Columbus
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
At The Athletic Club of Columbus, we understand the importance of this extraordinary day. Our knowledgeable and dedicated staff, combined with the sheer beauty of our facilities, ensure your vision of elegance and style becomes an unforgettable reality.
The Barn at Stratford
844-369-2276
2690 Stratford Rd., Delaware
The Barn at Stratford is a historic barn venue owned by The Delaware County Historical Society. This one-of-a-kind barn has flexible options to work with your style and budget.
Columbus Museum of Art
614-629-0325
480 E. Broad St., Columbus
Imagine your wedding taking place against the backdrop of some of the most beautiful works of art in the country—the Columbus Museum of Art offers just that. Located Downtown, CMA sets the stage for a one-of-a-kind wedding experience.
COSI
614-629-3135
333 W Broad St, Columbus
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest
COSI features award-winning architecture, world-class exhibits and sweeping panoramic views of the Columbus skyline. Packages include an expansive menu with offerings for any style wedding, plus full-service bars, premium linen, custom lighting and interactive photo opportunities in our exhibits.
Darby House
614-878-4527
801 Darby Creek Dr., Galloway
Located on a historic farm estate, Darby House transports you out of the city to 1,200 acres of serene, enchanting and secluded event space—all just 20 minutes from Downtown Columbus.
The FIG Room
614-725-1212
17 Brickel St., Columbus
An intimate gathering place located in the Short North Arts District of Columbus, Ohio. With a combination of natural light, brick walls and concrete floors, The FIG Room offers a versatile space for any event.
Flora & Field
614-600-7819
21748 Deer Creek Rd., Mount Sterling
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
614-715-8100
1777 E. Broad St., Columbus
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is the perfect place to host an event. From breathtaking venues, stunning décor and a variety of vendor options, you’ll leave your guests talking about a night (or day) they’ll never forget.
Jorgensen Farms
614-855-2697
5851 E. Walnut St., Westerville
With two distinct event venues, 100 acres of organic farmland, a leading culinary program, and a plethora of floral and herb varieties, Jorgensen Farms is a place where life and love grow gracefully together in the Midwest.
New Era Golf
740-965-1215
Enjoy the decadent feel of destination weddings, close to home, at this group’s public golf courses and event venues—Royal American Links, New Albany Links, Golf Club of Dublin, Clover Valley Golf Club, Bent Tree Golf Club and Glenross Golf Club.
NorthStar Golf Club
740-965-3663
1150 Wilson Rd., Sunbury
NorthStar is a full-service facility, offering first-class service at an affordable price. With delicious food and beautiful views, we will turn your vision into a lasting impression.
Ohio Statehouse
614-466-2251
1 Capitol Sq., Columbus
The Pavilion at Orchard View
614-893-0080
6259 Winchester Southern Rd., Stoutsville
Station 67
614-481-8900
379 W. Broad St., Columbus
Stuart’s Opera House
740-753-1924
53 Public Square, Nelsonville
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Stuart's Opera House is a historic venue with a variety of beautiful spaces to host your wedding or event. Now booking 2021 and beyond, with the ability to professionally livestream your wedding for all to enjoy.
Worthington Hills Country Club
614-885-9516
920 Clubview Blvd. S, Columbus
Our venue over looks our golf course, and there are windows surrounding the perimeter of the room to allow an abundance of natural light. Allow us to customize your special day.