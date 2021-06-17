Columbus Weddings Marketplace

Columbus Monthly

Beauty

PENZONE Salons + Spas

penzonesalons.com

614-418-5350

Locations throughout Central Ohio

We understand what it means to feel confident. Confidence is more than just beauty—it’s bold, yet timeless; smart, but never condescending. Our staff is committed to helping you uncover your confidence and live beautifully from the outside in.

Square One Salon and Spa

squareonesalon.com

614-365-3333; 614-775-0505

275 S. Fourth St., Columbus; 5485 New Albany Rd W, New Albany

Square One is a full-service Aveda lifestyle salon and spa. We invite you to breathe, relax, rejuvenate and let us take care of you.

Cakes

Capital City Cakes

capitalcitycakesoh.com

614-277-9338

4009 Broadway, Grove City

Capital City Cakes & Sweet Treats is a family-owned and -operated bakery and sweet shop that produces quality specialty cakes and baked goods.

Jan Kish La Petite Fleur

jankish.com

614-841-9794

Jan Kish of La Petite Fleur is one of the leading cake designers in the country. From bejeweled hat boxes to edible tromp l’oeil, her confectionary masterpieces always taste as good as they look.

The Suisse Shop Bakery

thesuisseshop.com

614-846-5102

2119 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus

For nearly 40 years, The Suisse Shop has used the finest ingredients to produce desserts that are pleasing to the eye and the palate. We have been a source of joy and happiness at more than 4,000 weddings.

Caterers

Carfagna’s Catering

carfagnasmarket.com

614-846-6340

1405 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus

Proud to be one of Central Ohio's premier catering companies. The Carfagna's family has been preparing and serving delicious, homemade, quality catered meals for more than 30 years.

L.A. Catering

la-catering.com

614-358-5252

670 Harmon Ave., Columbus

L.A. Catering is a proud division of LifeCare Alliance; all profits from L.A. Catering are reinvested in LifeCare Alliance to support older adults, medically challenged and disabled individuals in Central Ohio. Choosing L.A. Catering for your wedding helps your community.

Gowns

Dublin Bridal

dublinbridal.com

614-553-7146

313 W. Bridge St., Dublin

We have a dedicated team eager to help all brides-to-be find the gown of their dreams. We offer a private VIP experience to every bride. We offer a variety of designers, styles, sizes and customizations to make your gown unique.

Dublin Cleaners

dublincleaners.com

614-335-9206

6845 Caine Rd., Columbus

Dublin Cleaners is a dry cleaning, shirt laundry and home laundry "Fluff & Fold" service company specializing in wedding gown services. It is a member of The Association of Wedding Gown Specialists.

Twirl Bridal

twirlbride.com

419-674-4878

101 N. Detroit St., Kenton

Jewelers

Alexander’s Jewelers

alexanderscolumbus.com

614-233-6666

689 N. High St., Columbus

This European-inspired jewelry boutique in the heart of the Short North specializes in engagement rings and high-end Swiss timepieces.

Diamond Cellar

diamondcellar.com

614-336-4545

6280 Sawmill Rd., Dublin

Established in 1947, Diamond Cellar Holdings is now one of the largest independent jewelry companies in the United States, with five stores located in Columbus.

Worthington Jewelers

worthingtonjewelers.com

614-430-8800

692 High St., Worthington

Worthington Jewelers is where Columbus gets engaged. We invite you to shop local at our award-winning, family-owned jewelry store. Choose from more than 1,300 of the latest engagement and wedding rings, plus unlimited custom options.

Music

D&M DJ Entertainment

dandmdjentertainment.com

614-604-9400

Our staff has been DJing since 1982. Currently working with four entertainment agencies and networking with a list of DJs in Columbus.

Photographers

Derk’s Works Photography

derksworks.com

614-887-7502

Our photographic style is fueled by genuine authenticity; real moments of true emotion with soul, passion, living-poetry and heartfelt belly-laughs. It is our joy to create a body of work that will transport you back to that ocean of feeling.

Jessica Love Photography

jessicalovephotography.com

400-781-7210

Wedding photography and storytelling for everyday moments, captured extraordinarily.

Nicole Dixon Photographic

nicoledixon.com

614-718-0892

I believe it is my gift to capture and share the everyday beauty of this world. With a quiet confidence, I will honestly portray your personality, relationships and emotions to preserve them as fine art for generations to come.

Planners

Ashley Stephan Weddings & Events

ashleystephanweddings.com

614-271-3333

A full-service wedding and event planning company here to make your special celebration stress-free and unforgettable.

Bliss Honeymoons

blisshoneymoons.com

614-286-7799

921 Chatham Lane, Suite 301 E, Columbus

Bliss Honeymoons is an award-winning travel agency specializing in honeymoons, destination weddings, romantic getaways and memorable escapes. Bliss Honeymoons is located in Columbus, serving all couples nationwide.

Stationers

On Paper

onpaper.com

614-424-6617

743 N. High St., Columbus

An award-winning retailer offering the largest selection of specialty stationery in Columbus. For over 20 years, our independently owned shop has showcased luxurious stationery, exquisite wedding invitations and gifts—all selected and sourced for their exceptional quality and lasting beauty.

Venues

The Athletic Club of Columbus

accolumbus.com/weddings

614-221-3344

136 E. Broad St., Columbus

At The Athletic Club of Columbus, we understand the importance of this extraordinary day. Our knowledgeable and dedicated staff, combined with the sheer beauty of our facilities, ensure your vision of elegance and style becomes an unforgettable reality.

The Barn at Stratford

barnatstratford.org

844-369-2276

2690 Stratford Rd., Delaware

The Barn at Stratford is a historic barn venue owned by The Delaware County Historical Society. This one-of-a-kind barn has flexible options to work with your style and budget.

Columbus Museum of Art

columbusmuseum.org

614-629-0325

480 E. Broad St., Columbus

Imagine your wedding taking place against the backdrop of some of the most beautiful works of art in the country—the Columbus Museum of Art offers just that. Located Downtown, CMA sets the stage for a one-of-a-kind wedding experience.

COSI

cosi.org

614-629-3135

333 W Broad St, Columbus

COSI features award-winning architecture, world-class exhibits and sweeping panoramic views of the Columbus skyline. Packages include an expansive menu with offerings for any style wedding, plus full-service bars, premium linen, custom lighting and interactive photo opportunities in our exhibits.

Darby House

darbyhouse.com

614-878-4527

801 Darby Creek Dr., Galloway

Located on a historic farm estate, Darby House transports you out of the city to 1,200 acres of serene, enchanting and secluded event space—all just 20 minutes from Downtown Columbus.

The FIG Room

figroom.biz

614-725-1212

17 Brickel St., Columbus

An intimate gathering place located in the Short North Arts District of Columbus, Ohio. With a combination of natural light, brick walls and concrete floors, The FIG Room offers a versatile space for any event.

Flora & Field

floraandfield.com

614-600-7819

21748 Deer Creek Rd., Mount Sterling

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

fpconservatory.org

614-715-8100

1777 E. Broad St., Columbus

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is the perfect place to host an event. From breathtaking venues, stunning décor and a variety of vendor options, you’ll leave your guests talking about a night (or day) they’ll never forget.

Jorgensen Farms

jorgensen-farms.com

614-855-2697

5851 E. Walnut St., Westerville

With two distinct event venues, 100 acres of organic farmland, a leading culinary program, and a plethora of floral and herb varieties, Jorgensen Farms is a place where life and love grow gracefully together in the Midwest.

New Era Golf

neweragolf.com

740-965-1215

Enjoy the decadent feel of destination weddings, close to home, at this group’s public golf courses and event venues—Royal American Links, New Albany Links, Golf Club of Dublin, Clover Valley Golf Club, Bent Tree Golf Club and Glenross Golf Club.

NorthStar Golf Club

thenorthstargolfclub.com

740-965-3663

1150 Wilson Rd., Sunbury

NorthStar is a full-service facility, offering first-class service at an affordable price. With delicious food and beautiful views, we will turn your vision into a lasting impression.

Ohio Statehouse

ohiostatehouse.org

614-466-2251

1 Capitol Sq., Columbus

The Pavilion at Orchard View

pavilionorchardview.com

614-893-0080

6259 Winchester Southern Rd., Stoutsville

Station 67

facebook.com/station67oh

614-481-8900

379 W. Broad St., Columbus

Stuart’s Opera House

stuartoperahouse.org

740-753-1924

53 Public Square, Nelsonville

Stuart's Opera House is a historic venue with a variety of beautiful spaces to host your wedding or event. Now booking 2021 and beyond, with the ability to professionally livestream your wedding for all to enjoy.

Worthington Hills Country Club

worthingtonhills.com

614-885-9516

920 Clubview Blvd. S, Columbus

Our venue over looks our golf course, and there are windows surrounding the perimeter of the room to allow an abundance of natural light. Allow us to customize your special day.