Behind the Scenes of Our Best of Columbus Weddings Photo Shoot

Shot by one of our winners, Nathan Peppers Films, the video above provides a peek into the creativity and chaos that is an all-day photo shoot for Columbus Weddings. Below you’ll find even more photos from the shoot that we couldn’t squeeze into the print magazine, plus links to online-only profiles on each winner and websites for our runners-up.

The Venues

CEREMONY: RELIGIOUS - St. Joseph Cathedral (19.7%)

Runner-up: Greek Orthodox Cathedral , 14%

CEREMONY: INDOOR, CEREMONY: OUTDOOR and RECEPTION: GARDEN/GREENHOUSE - Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (25%, 24.6%, 41%)

RECEPTION: HOTEL/EVENT CENTER - Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph (11.8%), Westin Great Southern Columbus (11.2%) and Granville Inn (10.9%)

Runner-up: Hilton Columbus Downtown , 9.8%

RECEPTION: HISTORIC - Ohio Statehouse (14.7%)

Runner-up: Granville Inn , 11.8%

RECEPTION: INDUSTRIAL/URBAN - Strongwater (18.9%)

Runner-up: High Line Car House , 14.8%

RECEPTION: RUSTIC/BARN - Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn (31.8%)

Runner-up: Magnolia Hill Farm , 16%

RECEPTION: MUSEUM/GALLERY and RECEPTION: CONTEMPORARY/MODERN - Columbus Museum of Art (54.1%, 18.3%)

RECEPTION: GOLF/COUNTRY CLUB - Scioto Reserve Country Club (22.3%)

Runner-up: Country Club at Muirfield , 12.2%

MICRO VENUE - Hotel LeVeque (22.6%)

Runners-up: The Fig Room , 16.4%; Flat 51 , 15.6%

OHIO DESTINATION WEDDINGS - Hocking Hills Wedding Chapel (19.2%)

Runner-up: Gervasi Vineyard , 13.6%

REHEARSAL DINNER - Lindey’s (14.8%)

Runners-up: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing , 8.7%; Marcella’s , 8%

BRUNCH - Lindey’s (15.1%) and Cap City Fine Diner (14.2%)

Runner-up: The Pearl , 11.5%

The Details

CATERER: DINNER - Cameron Mitchell Premier Events (20.5%)

Runner-up: The Berwick , 11.1%

CATERER: LATE-NIGHT - Buckeye Donuts (22.3%)

Runner-up: Mikey’s Late Night Slice , 20.3%

RENTALS - Aiden & Grace Specialty Rentals (21.9%)

Runner-up: Lasting Impressions Event Rental , 12.6%

TRANSPORTATION - Short North Trolley/Columbus Trolley/Coach Quarters (17.5%)

Runners-up: Fun Bus , 14.4%; Xtreme Limo , 14%

HOTEL: NEWLYWEDS - Hotel LeVeque (21.6%)

Runner-up: Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph , 20.3%

HOTEL: GUESTS - Hilton Columbus Downtown (15.7%)

Runners-up: Hotel LeVeque , 12.8%; Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph , 12.6%

LOCAL BACHELOR PARTIES - Topgolf (21.4%)

Runner-up: Pins Mechanical Co. , 19%

LOCAL BACHELORETTE PARTIES - The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar (17.7%)

Runner-up: Lincoln Social , 16%

The Pros

PLANNER and DESIGNER - Aisle & Co. (15.4%, 16.2%)

TRAVEL ADVISER - Wanderlust Travel & Tours (22.4%)

Runner-up: Bliss Honeymoons , 18.9%

DJ - Josh Staley Productions (18.4%)

Runner-up: Buckeye Entertainment , 15.4%

BAND - The Conspiracy Band (19.8%) and MojoFlo (19.5%)

Runners-up: Jazz Arts Group , 9%; Honey and Blue , 8.7%; The Wet Bandits , 8.7%; The Floorwalkers , 8.3%

FLORIST - The Flowerman (11.4%)

Runners-up: Petals & Leaves , 7.6%; Prema Designs , 7.1%

BAKER: CAKES - Capital City Cakes (16.6%)

Runners-up: Short North Piece of Cake , 12.7%; Lavender & Honey Wedding Cakes , 11.9%

BAKER: OTHER DESSERTS - Pistacia Vera (19.6%)

Runners-up: Duck Donuts , 12.6%; Sadie Baby Sweets , 11.8%

BAKER: SPECIAL DIETS - Pattycake Bakery (32.3%)

Runner-up: Bake Me Happy , 27.2%

PHOTOGRAPHER: GENERAL - Starling Studio (9.5%) and Kismet Visuals (9%)

Runners-up: Photo 243 , 6.5%; 614 Wedding Photography , 5.7%; Comfort Photography , 5.5%

PHOTOGRAPHER: BOUDOIR - 614 Boudoir Photography (21.6%)

Runner-up: Kismet Visuals , 20.1%

VIDEOGRAPHER - Nathan Peppers Films (14.6%) and Jonah Epps Films (13.8%)

Runners-up: Columbus Wedding Videos , 11.2%; ALC Productions , 11.1%

PHOTO BOOTH - The Selfie Spot 614 (16.7%)

Runners-up: Josh Staley Productions , 15.4%; Buckeye Entertainment , 14.7%

ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT - Studio Von (24.8%)

Runners-up: Kurt Dreier Caricatures and Illustration , 16.6%; FunFaces by Steve Campbell , 16.4%

STATIONER - JesMarried (23.7%)

Runner-up: Ink & Ivory , 12.5%

CALLIGRAPHER - Ink & Ivory (21.7%)

Runner-up: Lovely Arrows Designs , 18.1%

OFFICIANT - Run to an Elopement (23%)

Runner-up: Wows and Vows , 16.8%

SALON: HAIR and SALON: SPA - PENZONE Salons + Spas (13.6%, 20.6%)

SALON: MAKEUP - PENZONE Salons + Spas (14.6%) and 614 Beauty (14.4%)

Runner-up: Kenneth’s Hair Salons & Day Spas , 9.3%

SALON: NAILS - The W Nail Bar (21.1%)

Runner-up: Lacquer Gallery , 16.4%

The Shops

GOWNS: NEW - La Jeune Mariee (23.1%)

Runner-up: Wendy’s Bridal , 20.1%

GOWNS: CONSIGNMENT - Luxe Redux Bridal (47.6%)

Runner-up: Off White , 36.5%

GOWNS: CLEANING/PRESERVATION - Dublin Cleaners (35.1%)

Runner-up: Columbus Lace Dry Cleaning , 16.2%

BRIDESMAIDS - Gilded Social (19.7%)

Runner-up: Wendy’s Bridal , 18.7%

MENSWEAR - Pursuit (23.3%)

Runner-up: Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedo , 16.4%

JEWELER: RINGS, JEWELER: ACCESSORIES and JEWELER: CUSTOM - Diamond Cellar (28%, 27.8%, 29.1%)

Runner-up: Worthington Jewelers , 17.8%, 17.3%, 21.3%

JEWELRY BOUTIQUE - Red Giraffe Designs (36.2%)

Runner-up: Honey Rose & K , 17.4%

LOCAL GIFTS/FAVORS - The Candle Lab/Penn and Beech Candle Co. (20.2%)

Runner-up: Cheryl’s Cookies , 17.5%