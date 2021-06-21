Behind the Scenes of Our Best of Columbus Weddings Photo Shoot
Don’t miss these extra photos, behind-the-scenes video and detailed profiles on our winners.
Shot by one of our winners, Nathan Peppers Films, the video above provides a peek into the creativity and chaos that is an all-day photo shoot for Columbus Weddings. Below you’ll find even more photos from the shoot that we couldn’t squeeze into the print magazine, plus links to online-only profiles on each winner and websites for our runners-up.
The Venues
CEREMONY: RELIGIOUS - St. Joseph Cathedral (19.7%)
Runner-up: Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 14%
CEREMONY: INDOOR, CEREMONY: OUTDOOR and RECEPTION: GARDEN/GREENHOUSE - Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (25%, 24.6%, 41%)
RECEPTION: HOTEL/EVENT CENTER - Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph (11.8%), Westin Great Southern Columbus (11.2%) and Granville Inn (10.9%)
Runner-up: Hilton Columbus Downtown, 9.8%
RECEPTION: HISTORIC - Ohio Statehouse (14.7%)
Runner-up: Granville Inn, 11.8%
RECEPTION: INDUSTRIAL/URBAN - Strongwater (18.9%)
Runner-up: High Line Car House, 14.8%
RECEPTION: RUSTIC/BARN - Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn (31.8%)
Runner-up: Magnolia Hill Farm, 16%
RECEPTION: MUSEUM/GALLERY and RECEPTION: CONTEMPORARY/MODERN - Columbus Museum of Art (54.1%, 18.3%)
RECEPTION: GOLF/COUNTRY CLUB - Scioto Reserve Country Club (22.3%)
Runner-up: Country Club at Muirfield, 12.2%
MICRO VENUE - Hotel LeVeque (22.6%)
Runners-up: The Fig Room, 16.4%; Flat 51, 15.6%
OHIO DESTINATION WEDDINGS - Hocking Hills Wedding Chapel (19.2%)
Runner-up: Gervasi Vineyard, 13.6%
REHEARSAL DINNER - Lindey’s (14.8%)
Runners-up: Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, 8.7%; Marcella’s, 8%
BRUNCH - Lindey’s (15.1%) and Cap City Fine Diner (14.2%)
Runner-up: The Pearl, 11.5%
The Details
CATERER: DINNER - Cameron Mitchell Premier Events (20.5%)
Runner-up: The Berwick, 11.1%
CATERER: LATE-NIGHT - Buckeye Donuts (22.3%)
Runner-up: Mikey’s Late Night Slice, 20.3%
RENTALS - Aiden & Grace Specialty Rentals (21.9%)
Runner-up: Lasting Impressions Event Rental, 12.6%
TRANSPORTATION - Short North Trolley/Columbus Trolley/Coach Quarters (17.5%)
Runners-up: Fun Bus, 14.4%; Xtreme Limo, 14%
HOTEL: NEWLYWEDS - Hotel LeVeque (21.6%)
Runner-up: Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph, 20.3%
HOTEL: GUESTS - Hilton Columbus Downtown (15.7%)
Runners-up: Hotel LeVeque, 12.8%; Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph, 12.6%
LOCAL BACHELOR PARTIES - Topgolf (21.4%)
Runner-up: Pins Mechanical Co., 19%
LOCAL BACHELORETTE PARTIES - The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar (17.7%)
Runner-up: Lincoln Social, 16%
The Pros
PLANNER and DESIGNER - Aisle & Co. (15.4%, 16.2%)
TRAVEL ADVISER - Wanderlust Travel & Tours (22.4%)
Runner-up: Bliss Honeymoons, 18.9%
DJ - Josh Staley Productions (18.4%)
Runner-up: Buckeye Entertainment, 15.4%
BAND - The Conspiracy Band (19.8%) and MojoFlo (19.5%)
Runners-up: Jazz Arts Group, 9%; Honey and Blue, 8.7%; The Wet Bandits, 8.7%; The Floorwalkers, 8.3%
FLORIST - The Flowerman (11.4%)
Runners-up: Petals & Leaves, 7.6%; Prema Designs, 7.1%
BAKER: CAKES - Capital City Cakes (16.6%)
Runners-up: Short North Piece of Cake, 12.7%; Lavender & Honey Wedding Cakes, 11.9%
BAKER: OTHER DESSERTS - Pistacia Vera (19.6%)
Runners-up: Duck Donuts, 12.6%; Sadie Baby Sweets, 11.8%
BAKER: SPECIAL DIETS - Pattycake Bakery (32.3%)
Runner-up: Bake Me Happy, 27.2%
PHOTOGRAPHER: GENERAL - Starling Studio (9.5%) and Kismet Visuals (9%)
Runners-up: Photo 243, 6.5%; 614 Wedding Photography, 5.7%; Comfort Photography, 5.5%
PHOTOGRAPHER: BOUDOIR - 614 Boudoir Photography (21.6%)
Runner-up: Kismet Visuals, 20.1%
VIDEOGRAPHER - Nathan Peppers Films (14.6%) and Jonah Epps Films (13.8%)
Runners-up: Columbus Wedding Videos, 11.2%; ALC Productions, 11.1%
PHOTO BOOTH - The Selfie Spot 614 (16.7%)
Runners-up: Josh Staley Productions, 15.4%; Buckeye Entertainment, 14.7%
ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT - Studio Von (24.8%)
Runners-up: Kurt Dreier Caricatures and Illustration, 16.6%; FunFaces by Steve Campbell, 16.4%
STATIONER - JesMarried (23.7%)
Runner-up: Ink & Ivory, 12.5%
CALLIGRAPHER - Ink & Ivory (21.7%)
Runner-up: Lovely Arrows Designs, 18.1%
OFFICIANT - Run to an Elopement (23%)
Runner-up: Wows and Vows, 16.8%
SALON: HAIR and SALON: SPA - PENZONE Salons + Spas (13.6%, 20.6%)
SALON: MAKEUP - PENZONE Salons + Spas (14.6%) and 614 Beauty (14.4%)
Runner-up: Kenneth’s Hair Salons & Day Spas, 9.3%
SALON: NAILS - The W Nail Bar (21.1%)
Runner-up: Lacquer Gallery, 16.4%
The Shops
GOWNS: NEW - La Jeune Mariee (23.1%)
Runner-up: Wendy’s Bridal, 20.1%
GOWNS: CONSIGNMENT - Luxe Redux Bridal (47.6%)
Runner-up: Off White, 36.5%
GOWNS: CLEANING/PRESERVATION - Dublin Cleaners (35.1%)
Runner-up: Columbus Lace Dry Cleaning, 16.2%
BRIDESMAIDS - Gilded Social (19.7%)
Runner-up: Wendy’s Bridal, 18.7%
MENSWEAR - Pursuit (23.3%)
Runner-up: Romanoff’s Classic Tuxedo, 16.4%
JEWELER: RINGS, JEWELER: ACCESSORIES and JEWELER: CUSTOM - Diamond Cellar (28%, 27.8%, 29.1%)
Runner-up: Worthington Jewelers, 17.8%, 17.3%, 21.3%
JEWELRY BOUTIQUE - Red Giraffe Designs (36.2%)
Runner-up: Honey Rose & K, 17.4%
LOCAL GIFTS/FAVORS - The Candle Lab/Penn and Beech Candle Co. (20.2%)
Runner-up: Cheryl’s Cookies, 17.5%
Find last year's photo shoot here and winner profiles here.