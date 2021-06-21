Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Aiden & Grace Specialty Rentals

Nancy Byron

Every couple wants a memorable wedding, and creating the right atmosphere can be a lot of work. Not with Aiden & Grace Specialty Rentals .

This sister company to MMJ Events rents unique, high-quality décor items that can transform any space into a masterpiece.

“We love to help our clients create their dream aesthetic with our specialty pieces,” says co-owner and founder Meleka Jolliff.

For example, all the custom bars, backdrops and flower walls Aiden & Grace rents can be personalized.

“Our hedge walls are really popular,” Jolliff says, noting these can be used for photo backdrops, space dividers and seating charts. “They pair well with neon signs, which are extremely trendy right now.”

Other large rental items include plush sofas and chairs, distinctive tables of all shapes and sizes, arches, iron structures, chandeliers and 18 different lounge packages.

Among the more unique items are two decorative, flower-adorned bicycles, a 6.5-foot giraffe statue, a neon flamingo, Champagne walls and a customizable Champagne cart. Smaller—yet equally impactful—offerings include cake stands, lanterns, votives, card boxes, table numbers and even antlers.

“As we continue to grow, our collection continues to grow,” Jolliff says, noting the company is actively looking for a showroom twice the size of its current location.

Aiden & Grace will also work with couples to acquire or custom-build items not already in their repertoire. For one 2018 wedding, the company pulled out all the stops.

“There was a 12-foot floral wall at the ceremony, elaborate centerpieces and we flew in a photo booth from California that is frequently used by the Kardashians,” Jolliff says.

This July, she and her staff of four will go to similar lengths to bring one couple’s “beach-meets-boho” vision to life.

“We are a small business, [so] we are able to have a closer connection to our clients, which makes our customer service very personal,” Joliff says.