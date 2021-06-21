Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: 614 Beauty

Virginia Brown

Delcina Brown finds joy in watching a client’s expression when the job is done. The 20-year veteran makeup artist is the owner of 614 Beauty , with 15 independent contractors rounding out her team. “What truly makes me happy is seeing the joy on [clients’] faces when they look in the mirror,” Brown says.

Her focus is on creating a deep connection with each client. “I love getting to know our clients on a personal level,” she says. As a testament to that effort, four years after she opened her business, she is still the one who picks up when customers call. “We satisfy our clients by working with their natural beauty,” Brown says. “We strive for each [client] to look and feel special on their wedding day.”

While proving a difficult year for many businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was Brown’s busiest year yet. “It was the year of the micro-wedding, and we did our best to accommodate as many [clients] as we could,” she says.

One thing this first place winner (tying with veteran PENZONE Salons + Spas) in the Salon: Makeup category noticed during the pandemic: an increase in natural makeup. “Going into spring,” she says, “I'm seeing a lot of color on the eyes.” As for what to look for when booking a makeup artist for your special day, Brown advises finding “a makeup artist that has experience and a portfolio that shows the type of makeup you are looking for. Read reviews and ask for recommendations.”