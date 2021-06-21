Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Aisle & Co.

Rebecca Walters

Aisle & Co. took first place in two categories this year: event planning and event designing. That’s because the New Albany-based company helps couples create their dream weddings while making the process fun and stress-free. Whether a couple needs month-of coordination or full-service event planning and design services, Aisle & Co. is all about the details, says owner Natasha Churches.

Each bride has a team working behind the scenes—handling the details, design and planning—so on the day of the wedding, nothing is left to chance. “It starts with relationships,” Churches says. “I’ve had so many clients say to me, ‘no other planner asked me about life.’ ”

After an initial consultation to get to know a couple’s likes and dislikes, Churches and her team make the process less overwhelming by eliminating choices. For instance, instead of choosing among myriad table linens or flower arrangements, Aisle & Co. eases the burden by narrowing choices and then presenting clients with the top two or three.

“I like to match their requests with their personality and their budget,” Churches says. “It’s less about the product and more about who they are as a person.” The wedding should be about “their story, their love story.”

This is the second time Aisle & Co. has won the readers’ poll, and Churches couldn’t be more grateful to her clients for the validation, especially after 2020 was such a trying year for the entire industry. “I was a huge supporter of postponement last year,” she says. “I can’t wait to see my clients in person again and finish what we started.”

Churches’ advice for planning a wedding? “Prioritize what’s truly important; that’s where you should invest your time and money,” she says. “And, everyone deserves a month-of coordinator.”