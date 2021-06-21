Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar

Rebecca Walters

Voted by readers as the best place in town for bachelorette parties for the second year in a row, The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar promises nonstop fun and entertainment in a high-energy environment. It’s the go-to place for bridal parties in part because the title talent—two piano players trading off tunes—encourages audience interaction with live music and comedy that has participants singing, dancing and laughing along throughout the night.

The company, which operates six piano bars across the nation, was founded 20 years ago by Meredyth Muller and Sam Leatherwood. The Big Bang Columbus opened in 2009 and is situated in the Arena District—a prime location to start or end a night of bar-hopping.

“The Big Bang Dueling Pianos creates a unique entertainment experience unlike anything else in Columbus,” Muller says. “Our goal is to win the hearts of our guests with a feel-good experience they’ll never forget.” Because of health and safety restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19, the Columbus location is temporarily closed.

Providing extraordinary customer service and show-stopping performances keep customers coming back. Based solely on audience requests, every night is different. “Our emphasis is on the quality of our guests’ experience. From the music and entertainment that brings them in, to the friendliness of our entire staff throughout their visit, we want our guests to walk away with a positive experience they’ll always remember,” she says.

“At the Big Bang, we focus on special occasions, and bachelorettes are some of our favorite guests,” Muller says. “We always try to get the bride-to-be onstage for special attention, as well as their entire group.” The Big Bang also offers dueling piano entertainment for off-site weddings and receptions.