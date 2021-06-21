Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Cameron Mitchell’s Premier Events

Peter Tonguette

Call them the turnkey caterers: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events kind of does it all. Thanks to the presence of Central Ohio institutions, including The Pearl in the Short North and The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek in New Albany, many couples are likely to be familiar with the quality of the food prepared by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, but the events portion of the business is there to help with comprehensive event planning in addition to preparing fine meals.

“Our event sales managers will work with couples to plan and coordinate all of the wedding details,” says vice president Melissa Johnson, noting that “all” can include menu planning, design, tablescapes and more. In other words, couples can make an impression both on their guests’ taste buds as well as their other senses. CMPE can also help with vendor coordination (a list of preferred vendors, from photographers to bakers, can be found on its website) and can even suggest possible reception venues, among them The Ivory Room, a Downtown space for 300 that boasts eye-catching views of the capital city and is an exclusive CMPE venue.

Other CMPE venues include The Terrace in the Short North, The Exchange at Dublin’s Bridge Park and Laurel Run Farm in the Hocking Hills area. On top of that are 35 other area venues that the catering company lists as “preferred” on its website.

“Cameron Mitchell Premier Events is well-respected in the wedding industry, with a sterling reputation for creating memorable celebrations for couples,” Johnson continues. “The team provides skillful planning and design, in addition to exceptional food and beverage services, all delivered with the genuine hospitality for which we are known.”