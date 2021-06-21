Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Capital City Cakes

Rebecca Walters

Capital City Cakes , which took the cakes category this year after rising from the second spot last year, specializes in providing custom wedding cakes in an intimate and inviting setting and by treating customers as if they are a part of the family, says Jenni Watterly, wedding cake coordinator and daughter of Capital City Cakes owners Gary and Sue Baisden.

“My mother does all of the wedding cakes, and my dad gets involved too,” Watterly says. “She’s the wedding cake master, and we call him the fondant man.” Not only do they make the cakes, but Watterly and her parents are the only three people who hand-deliver them. “I love it when I take a cake and see it at the reception, and oftentimes we are invited to stay and eat,” she says. “It’s such an honor to be a part of these weddings.”

One of Capital City Cakes’ most requested wedding cake flavors is a raspberry swirl with buttercream. “Hands down, it’s No. 1, and it pleases the masses,” Watterly says, adding that every cake is personalized. “It’s important for people choose what they want and for us to help them realize their vision.” To accomplish that, Capital City Cakes sets aside Sundays to meet with clients, discuss ideas and conduct tastings.

A longtime tradition is for couples to freeze a portion of their wedding cake and eat it on their first anniversary. But sometimes a year-old, frozen cake doesn’t cut it. That’s why Capital City Cakes treats its newlywed clients to a free first-anniversary cake. “It’s really quite romantic,” Watterly says. All couples need to do is remember to call ahead and place their order.

Watterly says winning is such an honor, especially after such a hard year with the pandemic. “To be noticed is awesome and to survive has been a blessing,” she says. “This is a win for all of us in the industry.”