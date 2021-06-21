Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Cap City Fine Diner

Peter Tonguette

Coming on the heels of the hubbub of the big day, morning-after brunches offer a more relaxed, low-key environment for newlyweds and their guests. To that end, many couples find themselves searching for a casual spot that still delivers top-notch food and service. Cap City Fine Diner , a Cameron Mitchell Restaurants concept, has both in spades.

With locations in Gahanna, Fifth by Northwest and Dublin, Cap City offers a full complement of brunch options, from cocktails (doesn’t a Chipotle Bloody Mary sound appealing right about now?) to signature starters (think Cap City’s famous Blue Cheese Potato Chips or Hot and Sour Calamari) to more traditional brunch fare, including more egg dishes than you can shake a stick at (including the Four Egg Omelet, Spinach Quiche, and “Diner” Steak & Eggs).

Private dining areas, available during lunch hours and after on every day of the week, are available in Gahanna, with space for 12 to 14 guests, and Dublin, which can hold up to 16 in an interior room. (The outside terrace is also available for private events).

Special menus, including banquet menus, can be utilized to make sure all your guests walk away feeling nourished—not just by food and drink, but also good company the day after the big day.