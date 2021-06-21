Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Columbus Museum of Art

Nicholas Youngblood

Executing the perfect wedding day is an art form, and readers agree that it belongs in a museum. For the second year in a row, the Columbus Museum of Art has been voted the best venue for museum/gallery receptions and contemporary/modern receptions.

“We offer an experience to, especially our wedding clients, that you're not going to be able to get anywhere else in Columbus,” says special events sales manager Olivia Karp. “Not only do your guests have the experience of witnessing a union, but they also get to experience a Columbus institution and engage with the arts.”

The museum provides a variety of spaces for up to 250 guests. For large events, the Schottenstein Property Group Pavilion features a sleek and modern design that can serve as a blank canvas for any style, while Derby Court evokes the ornate aesthetics one might expect from such a historic institution. Together with the Atrium, Broad Street Lobby and Patricia M. Jurgensen Sculpture Garden, the museum gives couples enough options to accommodate every kind of reception or ceremony. (Perhaps that’s why CMA took the runner-up spot for best indoor ceremony location, also for the second year in a row.) Renting out the entire building gives guests private access to the galleries, which is sure to create lasting memories.

In addition to a stunning locale, the museum comes with plenty of perks. CMA employs a designated events team, and every client is paired with an event manager to help them navigate their big day. The museum also offers a prime Downtown location, dedicated parking, hospitality suites, furnishing, linens, catering, bar services and more, with a custom quote for each event.

The events team works hard to make every wedding at the museum as smooth as possible, all in service of the CMA mission “to create great experiences with great art for everyone.”