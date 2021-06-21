Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Nicholas Youngblood

Readers have once again selected Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens as the one to beat when it comes to wedding ceremony and reception venues. For the second year in a row, the conservatory took home wins in not one, but three categories: outdoor ceremony, indoor ceremony and garden or greenhouse reception. The venue hosts around 250 wedding celebrations in a typical year, so its team knows how to make sure things go smoothly for the happy couple.

“They come in and everything is pretty well taken care of for them,” says senior sales manager Brandon Flory. “They can just enjoy the day and have beautiful memories and beautiful photos to have with them forever.”

Each event space comes with a paired indoor and outdoor space, so the show can go on even if the weather isn’t cooperating. The Grand Atrium and its rooftop Zen Terrace can accommodate up to 250 for a seated meal, as can the Wells Barn and Celebration Lawn. The iconic John F. Wolfe Palm House provides a stunning setting with Victorian flair for up to 190. The Worthington Industries Veridian, complete with Dale Chihuly artworks and two outdoor garden spaces, can seat 130. If a couple is looking for a smaller ceremony, the lush gardens provide endless options, and Flory says they have held parties as small as 15 guests.

No matter the size of the event, guests get access to all 88 acres of the conservatory, where every photo opportunity is more stunning than the last. Dressing suites for the couple and free parking for all are included as well. Another benefit is the knowledge that the cost of the event is going toward a nonprofit institution to fund programs that make the whole city a little more beautiful. Saving money on floral décor is nice, too.