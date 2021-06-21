Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Gilded Social

Rebecca Walters

Picking out bridesmaids’ dresses that fit and flatter everyone in the wedding party is a cinch at Gilded Social . That’s because staff at the Downtown retailer, which won the Bridesmaid category again this year, go out of their way to make the process enjoyable from beginning to end.

With one of the largest selections of bridesmaid dress collections and more than 100 plus-size samples on hand, Gilded Social owner Tanya Hartman takes pride in knowing that she’s providing a product and service that her customers appreciate.

“We make an extra concerted effort to make sure everyone can participate and enjoy the process,” Hartman says. From Jenny Yoo to Amsale to Dessy Group, Gilded Social carries all the latest styles from well-known designers and in as many sizes. “We try to be as inclusive as possible.”

After the initial consultation and dress selection, Gilded Social does the rest by communicating directly with bridesmaids both near and far, getting measurements and scheduling fitting sessions. “This personalized service is a huge help to the bride,” Hartman says.

With three separate fitting areas furnished with ample seating, customers enjoy privacy and comfort throughout the process. They can also have lunch catered in from downstairs restaurant Due Amici. “We really want this to be more than just about shopping for the dress,” Hartman says. “It’s a chance to get together and cherish time with one another.”

The day of the wedding, brides can rent the space to get ready for the festivities with their ’maids, and Gilded Social staff is at the ready for any fashion emergencies.

“This makes us so happy to win this category, because bridesmaids are our main focus,” Hartman says. Specializing in bridesmaids is the core of the business, but Gilded Social also carries wedding gowns, little white dresses for pre-wedding festivities, mother-of-the-bride ensembles and other special occasion dresses.