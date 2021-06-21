Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Granville Inn

Nicholas Youngblood

If a couple is looking for a small-town atmosphere on their big day, it’s hard to do better than the Granville Inn , tied for best hotel or event center reception venue (and runner-up for historic reception venue). The inn has been operating in Granville for 97 years, and it exudes all the same historic charm as the rest of the village.

“The village of Granville itself sort of lends itself to our atmosphere,” says director of sales, marketing and operations Linda Turk. “It’s very much almost like a little New England town.” That isn’t to say the inn is without modern amenities, of course. Guests can still enjoy all the comforts of a contemporary venue thanks to a full renovation in 2015.

With 39 guest rooms, a restaurant and multiple event spaces, Turk says the Granville Inn can provide a one-stop-shop for the entire wedding weekend. The largest space can accommodate up to 130 guests with a dance floor, but there are plenty of smaller areas for any size celebration. Turk says the most popular space is the courtyard and carriage house, allowing for an indoor-outdoor event.

With the help of its staff and wedding manager, the inn is far more than just a spot to host an event, thanks to provided linens, furnishing, a personal planner, bar services and catering from the in-house restaurant. The inn will work with local vendors on anything it can’t provide, saving hassle for the couple. Staff can even take care of setting up a couple’s own decorations, breaking them down after the event and storing them.

The goal is to make that special day as easy as possible for the family, so they can focus on making lifelong memories. “We can tailor your wedding to be your perfect fit,” Turk says.