Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Hilton Columbus Downtown

Nicholas Youngblood

A wedding brings together the people a couple values most, so what could be more important than taking care of them when they get there—particularly when they’re traveling to Columbus for the occasion? For the second year in a row, readers voted for the Hilton Columbus Downtown as the No. 1 spot to do just that, as the best hotel for wedding guests.

Christian Coffin, general manager, says the appeal comes from the Hilton’s service, style and location. The hotel won the Connie Award—the Hilton brand’s most prestigious award—in 2015, 2016 and 2017. “It’s all really about empowering the team members to do whatever it takes to satisfy every guest every time, guaranteed,” says Coffin.

The Hilton will pair a couple with an event planner who can walk them through the details of setting up their room block, provide resources to help guests get the most out of their stay and send regular updates on who’s booked. Once checked in, guests can enjoy a fitness center and an indoor pool. In addition to the countless bars and restaurants surrounding the hotel, the Hilton also features the Gallerie Bar overlooking High Street.

The hotel features 150 works of art by Central Ohio Artists, a compliment to its locationon the southern edge of the Short North Arts District. Guests can easily walk to any of the galleries, stores or restaurants along High Street, as well as the adjacent North Market. For those in search of more lively entertainment, the hotel also borders on the Arena District, full of concert venues and bars.

And the hotel is not content to rest on its laurels. Coffin says he is excited for the ongoing expansion that will bring a second tower with 468 more rooms and a 15,000 square foot ballroom. “I think in a couple years, not only will we be the best place for wedding blocks, but we're going to be the best place for the wedding,” he says. The hotel doesn’t have far to go; last year and this year, it took the runner-up spot for Reception: Hotel/Event Center.