Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Hotel LeVeque

Once again, Hotel LeVeque has taken home the gold for its newlywed accommodations, but readers also voted it the best spot for a new category inspired by the events of 2020: micro-weddings. Although smaller ceremonies were not unheard of before, the last year has put them in higher demand than ever, and Hotel LeVeque already had the concept in the bag.

“That still is our niche, and our niche carried us through,” says director of sales and marketing Michael Shannon. He says that unlike larger venues nearby, the hotel has been booking smaller weddings for years before the pandemic.

In addition to a bar and a restaurant, Hotel LeVeque provides three rooms with capacities between 40 and 60 guests, each with distinct aesthetics to fit a variety of nuptial needs. The Deshler Room and Ionian Room feature a classic art deco style, while the Coleman Room offers a cozier vibe. Between the Deshler and Ionian lies the foyer, perfect for ceremonies of up to 20. (And, as Columbus Weddings readers might notice, styled photo shoots.) The décor throughout the hotel is stunning enough that Shannon says the hotel has begun booking space just for wedding photography.

After a long day of celebration, newlyweds can retire to a room readers have voted best in the city. Suites look over the Scioto Mile, giving couples a stunning view from the most iconic tower in Columbus’ skyline. The hotel’s celestial interior motif—complete with stars projected onto the ceiling at night—adds to the romantic atmosphere. Following a well-deserved rest, lovebirds can host their post-wedding brunch right downstairs. The hotel is a great spot for wedding guests, too, as recognized by readers: it took runner-up in that category for the first time this year.

Shannon says the lasting memories Hotel LeVeque helps couples create keeps them coming back for years. “I don't know if there was a category for anniversaries, but I would think that if there was we may have won that too,” he says.