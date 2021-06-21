Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Ink & Ivory

Peter Tonguette

Print lives! As Kaitlin Sockman sees it, few elements in a wedding can make bigger impressions than a well-designed invitation. “I want it to be an experience for the recipient to open,” says Sockman, founder and owner of Ink & Ivory , a design studio. “It really sets the tone of your wedding. People really appreciate getting something that’s unique, something that feels like someone has put a lot of love and effort and thought into the design …. and the assembly of it.”

Ink & Ivory checks all of those boxes: For over a decade, the design studio has helped couples represent their weddings with beautifully articulated branding on custom invitations that are endlessly customizable in typeface, design and a hundred other details.

“There are a lot of steps to assembling these custom invitations,” Sockman says. “In those steps, each invitation has its own individual quirks to it, and it feels like [it was] laborious to put them together.” After all, that’s what you want in a wedding invitation, right? “It says to your recipient: ‘You’re important to me, this event is important to me, and I hope you can come,’” Sockman adds. While she provides full invitation design and production services—earning her the runner-up spot in the Stationery category—readers recognized Sockman specifically for her beautiful calligraphy.

Sockman began designing invitations for the weddings of friends. “Then I got connected with a couple of [wedding] planners, and it just snowballed from there,” says Sockman, who enjoys working with planners because it enables her to help ensure cohesive design throughout the entire wedding. “They have things organized, and then we sort of brand the whole event,” she says. “It’s kind of buttoned up.” Well-designed programs, menus and thank-you notes can be just as important as invitations.

Sockman solicits ideas from couples that are carried over into the design process—including working backward from a mood board or Pinterest board—but she says that current trends include using unique paper textures or even unusual materials, including plastic or leather, or adding translucent vellum for printed wrap labels. “Everyone has seen everything so many times that they want to do something new and unexpected,” she says.