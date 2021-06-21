Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Jonah Epps Films

Peter Tonguette

Because a video of a wedding should be as vivid as the day itself, choosing a videographer is an especially important decision. That is not lost on Jonah Epps, who had some experience volunteering as a videographer for his church and taking several gigs for area small businesses when, in 2011, an acquaintance asked him to help document a couple’s wedding.

“He said, ‘Would you be interested?’ ” Epps recalls. “Inside I said, ‘No,’ but externally I said, ‘Yes,’ because I knew it was a good opportunity.” Weddings, however, scared him as a budding videographer. “[If] you miss something,” he says, “it’s a big deal.”

That first wedding ended up going off without a hitch. “The couple loved their video,” Epps says. “I learned so much through even one wedding.”

Armed with a sample video and a newly minted website, Epps started to spread the word about Jonah Epps Films ' services, which are highly tailored to each couple. “I’ve never met these people until they book me, and then there’s a dialogue that starts,” he says. “In that period of time leading up to the wedding, it’s getting to know their personalities and then finding out what’s most important to them on the wedding day.”

With each video, Epps says, he aims to replicate a couple’s personality, vibe and, above all, love story. Epps produces a four-to-five-minute or six-to-eight-minute short film for every couple. “Those are very cinematic-style, very stylized, very beautiful, very polished,” says Epps, who pulls out all the stops, including the use of drone photography.

For an additional fee, though, Epps also can provide a documentary-style record of the entire wedding. It may not sound trendy in our quick-bite, social-media-driven world, but Epps says couples may find that they relish having access to a complete document of their day rather than just the highlight reel. “I love that idea of putting on a wedding video and showing your kids: ‘Hey, this is when Mommy and Daddy got married,’ ” Epps says.