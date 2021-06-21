Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn

Dana Randall and Brooke Preston

For those seeking a picture-perfect rustic wedding, readers overwhelmingly agree that Westerville’s Jorgensen Farms Historic Barn is a match made in heaven.

In 1992, Val Jorgensen—inspired by generations of family members committed to Midwest farming—opened a farm of her own to grow, cultivate and explore with her four sons. In 2002, she opened Jorgensen Farms to the public. Since then, the venue has become a highly sought-after wedding destination for couples looking to balance rustic charm with modern elegance.

The charming, historic farm is divided into four unique, customizable and impeccably-maintained areas: The Potting Shed and Patio, featuring a cozy brick patio constructed from reclaimed materials; the rustic charm of The Arena; the Main Barn’s 1800s post-and-beam structure, a versatile space perfect for dancing, light bites, seating and more; and the Flower Field, an expansive half-acre of seasonally blooming flower beds, as well as virtually unlimited seating and scenic photography backdrops.

The photogenic farm also packs more included amenities than many traditional venues, including a wedding coordinator, complimentary parking and attendants, and more. Available on-site services like catering, floral design and specialty linens balance pastoral presentation with professional polish.

“The past year has had many challenges because of the limitations related to COVID-19 and the impact this has had on couples,” says Jorgensen. “That being said, throughout the challenges we have grown stronger as a team and gained even more confidence from our clients.”

Jorgensen credits her team with the farm’s success as a wedding venue, both before and during the pandemic. "Trusted and empowered employees build a great business, and a great business has satisfied customers,” she says. “There is nothing like a family business to provide people with a sense of care.”