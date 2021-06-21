Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Josh Staley Productions

Peter Tonguette

Good wedding DJs can be tough to find. Take it from Josh Staley, who speaks from hard-won personal experience. Seven years ago, when Staley was planning his wedding to now-wife Michelle, he didn’t know exactly what to look for in a DJ. On the big day, the DJ they hired proved to be a disappointment. “It was just a terrible experience,” Staley says. “From the DJ saying incredibly cringe-worthy things on the microphone to not knowing how to get people on a dance floor.” Staley adds: “My wife actually tripped over his speaker stand coming in.”

Ouch.

Staley, who began taking piano lessons at 6 and was playing the guitar by 14, knew what not to do and what could be done better. “The game needed to change, and the bar could be raised here in the city,” says Staley, who launched Josh Staley Productions DJing for the weddings of friends and saw his polished approach take off. “First year, we did 35 events,” he says. “Now we do 300-plus weddings a year. All of a sudden, I’m giving couples their dream wedding day.”

Staley and the nine energetic DJs he employs are more than just mere record-spinners, though. The company brings pizzazz, both audio and visual, to weddings. In addition to tailoring musical selections to every couple’s tastes, the company promises a highly professional presentation that keeps the evening moving along effortlessly. Packages can be upgraded for maximum eye-popping effect, with add-ons including indoor fireworks and cloud cannons. (Check out our styled photo shoot at Hotel LeVeque to see both features in action.)

“If their ultimate goal is a raging party that no one’s going to forget about, then we’re going to build the package for them that’s going to include that stuff,” Staley says. “If they tell us, ‘We really want a great party, but we also want time to relax and hang out with friends and family,’ we’re going to build a custom package around that.”