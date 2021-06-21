Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Kismet Visuals & Co.

Virginia Brown

In 2008, Allison Leonard’s husband bought her a camera. “I quickly became obsessed with wanting to be better,” says Leonard, now owner of Kismet Visuals & Co. Employed full-time as a graphic designer, she began photographing her children and her friends’ children; eventually, she was asked to shoot a friend's wedding in 2010. Business took off from there, and in 2015, she left her job and took her photography business full-time.

“I am very lucky to capture joyful moments, whether they are wedding days, a newborn’s first days, or children growing up,” says Leonard. “These moments are gone in a blink of an eye, but will forever be remembered [in] a photograph.”

A commitment to the long game, she says, sets her apart with clients. “I am not just a wedding photographer,” she explains. “I want to be your lifelong photographer and capture all of your happily-ever-after moments.”

But 2020 was a year of uncertainty, and the COVID-19 pandemic led to the postponement of many weddings. “Intimate weddings definitely became more of a thing,” Leonard says, “and something I really enjoyed capturing.”

For couples looking to book a photographer for this year or next, Leonard advises: don’t wait. “I think the next two years are going to be make-up years for 2020.”