Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: La Jeune Mariee

Rebecca Walters

Providing an exceptional experience and making memories that last a lifetime is why La Jeune Mariee in Downtown Columbus is the top vote-getter for new wedding gowns in Columbus Weddings’ second annual reader poll.

In business for 17 years, the designer bridal boutique specializes in upscale bridal gowns and accessories and is size-inclusive, says owner Lindsay Fork. (Fork also runs sister store Luxe Redux Bridal, which won the consignment wedding gowns category.)

La Jeune Mariee has one of the largest selections of wedding gowns in a boutique setting in the Columbus region, with more than 20 designers and 500 gowns for a variety of budgets, typically ranging from $1,000 to $12,000. To complete the look, the boutique also offers bridal jewelry, wedding veils and headpieces.

Expert stylists are on hand throughout the shopping, fitting and tailoring processes, helping to make brides look and feel their best. “We’re here to truly style a wedding day look that’s all your own,” Fork says.

At La Jeune Mariee, it’s all about connecting with brides. “You’ll be best friends with [your stylist] by the end of your appointment,” Fork says. “Experience is everything. Our relationship with our brides is so special, and we are there for them throughout the whole process: from chatting through wedding details on the phone before scheduling their appointment, to the final gown steam before the wedding day, and everything in between.”

“Every single vote means the absolute world to us, and we’re so honored to win alongside our sister store Luxe Redux Bridal and so many amazing local vendors. Thank you, Columbus,” Fork says. “We are so grateful for our community.” tl