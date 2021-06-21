Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph

Nicholas Youngblood

Although they’re steeped in tradition, there’s no rule saying weddings can’t be sleek and modern with artistic flair. Readers seem to agree, because they voted Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph one of the winners for best hotel or event center reception venue.

Located in the center of the Short North Arts District, The Joseph brings the stylish personality of the neighborhood to its event spaces. Floor to ceiling windows overlook High Street, with the neighborhood’s iconic arches visible. It wouldn’t be the Short North without art, and a partnership with the Pizzuti family provides a rotating stock of art that lines the walls, in addition to free access to the Pizzuti Collection across the street. Dining is another essential element of the Short North’s DNA, and The Joseph’s exclusive partnership with the Guild House exemplifies that. The Cameron Mitchell restaurant has a menu specially made for the venue.

As a boutique hotel, The Joseph also provides its own personality, with an emphasis on comfort—leading readers to name it runner-up in the hotel for newlyweds category. Catering sales manager Sheri Brock says the place feels more like an urban twist on a country club than a big-box hotel. “Come in here and you're gonna go ‘Oh my gosh, this is not a hotel at all,’ ” she says.

The Michael B. Coleman Ballroom can hold up to 170 guests, but there are plenty of smaller spaces for more intimate receptions. No matter the size of an event, Brock will work with the couple as a wedding planner to ensure the day goes smoothly.

In addition to planning and catering, The Joseph also takes care of newlywed accommodations. Every wedding package comes with a complimentary night in the Executive Suite. A courtesy room block of up to 25 rooms is offered with no attrition as well, and two spa suites can be booked for the wedding party to get ready, complete with complimentary Champagne.