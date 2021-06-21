Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Lindey’s

Peter Tonguette

The iconic Lindey’s has earned the trust of generations of couples when it comes to hosting events, including rehearsal dinners and morning-after brunches. “This is our 40th year,” says catering and sales director Grant Cassidy, who points to the restaurant’s “reputation of quality and high standards” and “going above and beyond to satisfy people” as key factors behind its success.

Although quality is consistent, menus can be tailored to each couple’s specific needs and wants, ranging from two- or four-course meals to buffet or heavy hors d’oeuvre options. “We’re able to accommodate a low dollar amount all the way up to a higher, elevated menu,” Cassidy says. “[Packages] change seasonally to adjust for menu changes. ... The fact that we’re able to accommodate and still stay at a very reasonable rate is really appealing.”

Top-ranked cuisine is a given at an institution like Lindey’s, but couples can also expect an elegant, charming backdrop. Choose the ambiance that best suits you and your party. The restaurant makes available three private spaces: the stately Library Room, elegant Mohawk Room and celebratory Terrace Room. Each room can be booked singly, but for large, post-pandemic weddings, all three could be used to accommodate a crowd. “If you took all of those, you’d be looking at about 100 [people],” Cassidy says. “That would be three separate rooms. It’s a historic building, so the walls do not open.”

Not that you have to stay within the confines of Lindey’s. Couples can choose to make use of the restaurant’s catering services, which are well-equipped to set up in a variety of indoor venues. “We do a lot of catering—we do private residencies, private facilities,” Cassidy says. Outdoor areas are also no sweat for these pros. “We’ve done things in the middle of a field in Hocking Hills,” Cassidy says. “We’ll build a kitchen, if that’s something that you are looking for.”