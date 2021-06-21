Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Luxe Redux Bridal

Rebecca Walters

Located in the Short North, Luxe Redux Bridal is not your typical off-the-rack wedding gown retailer.

At Luxe Redux, brides can find their dream designer wedding dress for a fraction of the retail price and take it home the very same day, rather than waiting months for a special-order gown. Specializing in designer sample bridal gowns and accessories, the Short North retailer has been in business for 10 years and won first place in our consignment wedding gowns category for two years running.

“Our dresses may be discounted, but our experience is nothing short of magical, and we take pride in that,” says owner Lindsay Fork, who also runs sister store La Jeune Mariee, which won the new wedding gowns category.

“You will receive an appointment with your own personal stylist, who you’ll be besties with by the end, and have an experience you’ll never forget,” Fork says. “We’ll always go above and beyond to make sure you’re taking home the dress of your dreams.”

Luxe Redux’s inventory is constantly changing, and all of it can be browsed online before coming into the store to try on dresses. “If an in-store appointment isn’t your jam, you can try on at home with our Luxe in a Box service,” Fork says. Stylists curate a collection of gowns and accessories based on a bride’s style and size selections. They can purchase whatever they love and simply send the rest back to the store.

“Columbus is where it all began for our flagship boutique, and this pretty city holds a special place in our hearts,” she says. “We are so grateful to win alongside our sister store La Jeune Mariee and so many amazing local vendors.”