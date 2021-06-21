Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: MojoFlo

Peter Tonguette

MojoFlo , a band defined by a “neo funk” style, adds attitude and exuberance to between 10 and 20 weddings per year, including out-of-state ceremonies in spots as far away as the Florida Keys.

“MojoFlo is popular with couples because we bring an exciting and fun show,” says vocalist Amber Knicole, who has been known to sing while suspended on an aerial hoop. “We strive to provide a personal and unique experience for each couple.”

The band members take pride in offering a unique spin on a wide variety of genres sure to appeal to most everyone in attendance. “MojoFlo offers a party that is as timeless as it is exciting,” Knicole says. “We play the golden oldies that your grandparents love; your mom and dad’s favorite classic jams; the throwbacks from high school you and your friends love to party to; and the hottest contemporary hits.”

Members are grateful for the chance to bring their musical gifts and unique vibe to couples on this most momentous of celebrations, promising to not only take care the music, but to keep the evening flowing, too.

“Because we offer everything from ceremony music to cocktail-hour music to reception music, including special dances, we get the opportunity to create a completely personal and unique soundtrack of the day for each couple,” Knicole says. “We love music and parties, and we will bring both to your special day.”