Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Nathan Peppers Films

Peter Tonguette

Nathan Peppers become a wedding videographer about three years ago, but make no mistake: He knows his way around a camera. “My brother is actually a wildlife photographer,” Peppers says. “When I was little, he gave me a camera, and I started taking photos like he did and then fell in love with it.”

Eventually, Peppers transitioned from still photography to video. And, when he was asked to shoot the wedding of some friends, Peppers took the plunge. “It ended up turning out great and people liked it,” he says. “That’s how everything started.” Today, the Columbus native is based in Cincinnati as he pursues a degree, but says that much of his business for Nathan Peppers Films remains in Central Ohio.

Peppers’ standard package includes a 5-to-7-minute highlight film, but, for couples who want a fuller record, he can provide the full raw footage for an additional fee. “I’ll film all of the ceremony, the speeches at the reception and then the first dances,” he says. “I can’t put all of those events completely in the highlight film.” For couples who choose to purchase video of the complete ceremony, though, “they’re able to go back and watch those things happening.”

No matter how chaotic the day might seem, though, count on Peppers to keep his cool. “Personality-wise, I’m not a person that gets too flustered,” he says. “I like to be calm. I’ve never really been someone that gets too wound up about anything.”

That includes filming weddings in nontraditional settings, as he did when he was hired to shoot the wedding of a granddaughter of Jack Hanna at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. After the couple’s first kiss, applause in the audience apparently excited some giraffes in the background, who promptly sprinted off. It made for a great shot. Says Peppers: “I’m just always trying to be prepared and, I would say, ready for what’s happening.”