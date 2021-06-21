Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Ohio Statehouse

Dana Randall and Heather Barr

The Ohio Statehouse is available to serve as the quintessential historic location for your wedding. Built in the 1800s, the Statehouse still features some of the details from that time, such as the original flooring in the Rotunda, to maintain the integrity of the building. A bonus: Thanks to this intricate architecture, couples can make a statement while spending less on décor.

“You don’t need a lot of décor to make the space beautiful.” says Haley Melcher, senior events coordinator at the Ohio Statehouse. “The history and the beauty of the building really speaks for itself, and our team here does an excellent job of preserving the historic nature of the space while keeping it very fresh and open at the same time.”

Although most of the venue is indoors, couples do have the option to host ceremonies and cocktail hours outside during the warmer months. The venue also offers photo permits for couples looking to take interior or exterior wedding-day or engagement photos in a space with such historic significance and beauty.

“We’ve never actually done an outdoor ceremony, but it is a possibility,” says Melcher. “I think everyone just loves the interior of the building so much.”

Along with space rental, the Statehouse provides tables, chairs, hands-on event staff, event security and AV equipment to help the event run smoothly. They also have an approved list of vendors for all wedding needs, including catering.

“Our staff is amazing on-site,” says Melcher. “We work well with wedding planners, couples and event staff. We are here from start to finish, coordinating with all the other vendors along the way.”