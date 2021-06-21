Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Pattycake Bakery

Rebecca Walters

Operating as a worker-owned cooperative, Pattycake Bakery specializes in all-natural, organic, plant-based baked goods that are so delicious, everyone enjoys them.

“Our goal is to have every treat—for every occasion—be delicious and special,” says co-owner Elizabeth Estenik. “We love being able to contribute to the memories, joy and celebration of a marriage.”

The Clintonville-based bakery, which won took the special-diets bakery category, was founded in 2003 and started operating as a cooperative in 2013. Today, eight women make up the cooperative. In addition to Estenik, there’s Anna Accettura, Sarah Bryant, Jewel Gazaway, Sara Liebler, Jen Wrubleski, Jennie Scheinbach and Molly Shea.

“Whether it's for a special occasion [like a wedding], a birthday or to ease a bad day, we love making treats that bring a little extra joy into people's lives,” Estenik says. “We are always honored when anyone chooses us to be part of their special day and are just delighted to have been voted as a winner for the Best of Columbus Weddings [readers’ poll].”

Estenik says one of the best parts about preparing for a wedding is the taste testing that’s involved. All recipes are created in-house, and Pattycake Bakery is known for its proven ability to combine flavors and provide a wide array of vegan options, both gluten-free and traditional, that everyone appreciates.

“It's always exciting to see what couples decide their special cake will be,” she adds. “Our attention to detail and hands-on wedding coordination allow us to create the wedding cakes our couples are dreaming of.”

Knowing that Pattycake Bakery helped to create something special for a couple’s wedding day is just the icing on the cake, Estenik adds. “We enjoy hearing stories and seeing photos of beautiful and celebratory weddings that we got to contribute to and to know our treats helped build lasting memories for all attendees.”