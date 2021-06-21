Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: PENZONE Salons + Spas

Virginia Brown

With six locations in Columbus and its surrounding areas, PENZONE Salons + Spas has grown into a serious Arch City go-to when it comes to the big day. Whether you know the specific hairstyle you’re looking for, need an expert makeup application, or simply want to wind down before tying the knot, you’re in good hands with PENZONE—which takes home wins in makeup, hair and spa categories this year.

For senior director of hair artists Kyong Pilkington, who’s located at the Dublin location, inspiration starts with filling clients’ needs. “[Will the venue] be a farmhouse, downtown glamour, or regal in a beautiful hotel, or simple, with friends and family in someone's backyard?” Pilkington says. “Once [I have that] information, I can visualize what the style will be with their dress and all.”

The same goes for Melody Kuck, senior master esthetician and makeup artist. “It’s all about a guest’s vision for their wedding,” she says. “I ask questions about colors, vibes and themes and [am] focused on the overall look they have in mind.”

Stuck on what look you’re going for? Don’t worry. Kyong suggests booking early for wedding services in 2021. “[Clients] from last year have had to reschedule their weddings, so we will definitely see a boom in booking,” Kyong notes. And don’t fret if you can’t decide between a dramatic updo or long, wavy locks—one of PENZONE’s bridal coordinators can help you choose from a wide array of looks and services.

Pro tip: Trial services give you the opportunity to see various options before committing to the day-of look. And on-site hair and makeup services means PENZONE stylists will also come to you, whether at home or at the wedding venue, if you don’t want to schlepp to the salon.

When it comes to spa services, PENZONE takes an inclusive approach: Clients can opt for a variety of massage and facial treatments, as well as hair removal, lash extensions, permanent makeup and more. Whether you’re booking a bachelorette spa party or a full day of pre-wedding pampering, PENZONE has you covered.