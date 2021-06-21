Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Pistacia Vera

Rebecca Walters

Specializing in made-from-scratch, French-style pastries and desserts, Pistacia Vera , which won the “best bakery for other desserts” category for the second year in a row, is best known for its delectable macarons that come in a rainbow of colors and variety flavors.

“Our macarons are both pretty and appetizing and are very popular at weddings in lieu of a cake,” says Anne Fletcher, who owns the German Village bakery with her brother, Spencer Budros. “We really like to focus on flavor, and because they are naturally gluten-free, they are a great option for guests with special dietary needs.”

Brides often serve the delicate meringue-stacked cookies as part of a treat table and as party favors. The shop offers 12 seasonal flavors, and fillings range from buttercream to lemon curd to fruited preserves. Cookies come in pink, purple, green, yellow and other hues depending on a couple’s preferences.

“They are a really good fit for a nontraditional and playful way to do dessert,” Fletcher says. The bakery’s tortes and tarts lend themselves to smaller weddings, and their French eclairs are a versatile option for individualized treats at weddings.

In business for 17 years and open seven days a week, Fletcher says Pistacia Vera’s approachable, personalized service also sets her bakery apart. “People can come in any day of the week and try out desserts. We provide an everyday experience, and having someone choose us to be a part of their wedding is one of the best compliments we can get. A lot of people come here on first dates, and we’ve had wedding proposals here, too.”

Fletcher says it’s an honor to be recognized, “because what we do here is special, and to choose us to be part of someone’s special day—it doesn’t get better than that.”