Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Pursuit

Rebecca Walters

Pursuit , which won the menswear category again this year, specializes in for-purchase suits, tuxedos, dress shirts and accessories. But in addition to stylishly outfitting grooms and their groomsmen, the Short North-based retailer also offers women’s suiting, and staff go out of their way to provide an exceptional customer experience for everyone in the wedding party.

“Pursuit suits are either tailored or custom-made,” says owner Nate DeMars. “We aim to take a process that historically has felt like a chore and instead make it fun. We offer private group fittings in our stores where wedding parties can gather, hang out with their friends over a beer, and get fitted. Often our group fittings are incorporated into a bachelor party or end up feeling like their own celebratory wedding tradition.”

DeMars attributes Pursuit’s success to his amazing team. “Our stores are centered around a one-on-one suit-buying experience with our experts and our customers. We take time to get to know the individual,” DeMars says. “We talk them through style and fit in a way that makes an often-confusing process far more approachable.

“To win this award for the second straight year is really special, especially after the extremely challenging year all in our industry have faced. We're coming up on our 10th anniversary, and to receive this recognition after our toughest year yet is gratifying,” he adds. “Our couples and customers have rolled with punches and supported us through the many changes we faced, while facing their own upheaval too. We're so appreciative of them and their support for this award.”

DeMars says Pursuit offers great products and service at a price point that is hard to match. “We think our human approach makes us very approachable and extremely inclusive to so many more people,” he notes. “I also think we play a key role in our wedding community and our Short North neighborhood.”