Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Red Giraffe Designs

By Nancy Byron

When you want custom jewelry, but don’t want to break the bank, Kate Stevens and her team at Red Giraffe Designs are a popular local choice.

“For brides, we do really cool necklaces or earrings, but all within our normal price point of $25 to $55,” says Stevens, who founded the business 12 years ago in her parents’ basement and now has three Central Ohio locations. “We can bring their custom idea to life and keep it within their budget. It also doesn’t take months to be ready. Our turnaround time is pretty quick, compared to other jewelers.”

Stevens recalls one bride who requested an elaborate custom piece that is still among her favorites.

“It was a two-strand necklace in the front with all this different beadwork and small jewels, and the back had some chains that dangled down with a pendant at the bottom,” she says. “It’s really fun working with brides and creating custom designs for them.”

Ditto for bridesmaids and mothers of the happy couple.

“Our customizable pieces are very popular with bridal parties,” Stevens says. “It may be traditional for bridesmaids to wear matching jewelry, but we’re seeing more brides who want their bridesmaids to each have something different. They give me an idea of their individual styles and we can do something more personal for each of them.

“Moms tend to like anything personalized with initials, dates [or] a quote that’s meaningful,” she adds. “Putting some thought into it makes the best gift.”

Creating a line exclusively for brides is one of Stevens’ future goals, but until that happens, she recommends brides focus their jewelry budget carefully.

“Sometimes simple is best,” she says. “Rather than a bunch of different items, spend time on one main item. You can make it more special, and your budget won’t be spread so thin.”