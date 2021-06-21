Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Run to an Elopement

Nancy Byron

For more than seven years, Windi Noble of Run to an Elopement has been helping couples of all genders, faiths and traditions create personalized and deeply meaningful wedding ceremonies.

“I’m super couple-focused,” says Noble, who is licensed in six states as a wedding officiant. “I customize each ceremony and I offer some uncommon rituals.” Ring blessings, unity rituals and meditative moments are among her unique services.

“The meditative moment is just a five-minute breathing exercise that can lower anxiety and blood pressure,” she explains. “For most couples, it’s their first wedding and they don’t know what to expect. I walk them through different components they could add.”

Noble, who officiates roughly 50 weddings per year, says she fell into the business after agreeing to get licensed in order to officiate a friend’s wedding.

“It just came easy to me,” she says. “It was not the path I was looking for, but I am honored that couples trust me in their most personal, vulnerable moment. I want to support them in that. I love being part of people’s love stories.”

Noble prides herself on making sure every detail of the ceremony is meaningful to the couple and that they feel as comfortable as possible on their wedding day.

“You need someone up there who you know has your back, who has tissues in their pocket, who is going to give you Altoids before you walk down the aisle,” she says. That kind of dedication led readers to vote her the best officiant in Central Ohio for the second time; last year, she shared the title with this-year runner-up Wows and Vows.

Even if it’s just signing a marriage license, Noble will offer “some motherly wedding tips, walk them through how to legally change their names and give them that support,” she notes.

“It’s just a pleasure to be there in that intimate moment with each couple.”