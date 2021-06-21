Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Scioto Reserve Country Club

Marlie Griffith

The tailored wedding experience at Scioto Reserve Country Club is nothing less than luxury.

The country club offers an elegant setting, including a reception ballroom, cocktail lounge and customized dance floor. Scioto Reserve’s full-service planning experience strives to create the perfect day from the start: The club’s staff take pride in only offering one wedding per day, giving couples time to spend the day getting ready on-site in their private and lushly appointed dressing rooms.

Scioto Reserve has been taking part in weddings since 2010 and is returning as a Best of Columbus Weddings winner from last year. “This award means so much to us,” says Ann Marie Orren, director of catering and events coordinator at Scioto Reserve. “It shows us that we are going above and beyond to exceed expectations of our couples.”

The Scioto Reserve staff deserves praise for their sophistication and dedication to personalizing wedding experiences. Their ceremony and reception features include culinary services catering to the most experienced palate. In partnership with Columbus vendors, the venue’s staff also handles music and décor for clients.

In addition to complete wedding services, Scioto Reserve also provides “special touches,” or additional amenities to make your wedding day as memorable as possible. From the Ceremony Garden overlooking the 18th green down to the specialty linens, Scioto Reserve Country Club offers classic experiences to help create dream weddings.